In Pictures: At least 162 people killed in Indonesia earthquake

The epicentre of the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake on Monday was near the town of Cianjur in Indonesia’s most populous province of West Java.

Villagers look at damaged houses following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Villagers carry an injured victim following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People salvage items from their damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People save a cat from a damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An elderly man stands near his destroyed house, after an earthquake in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man sits near a destroyed kindergarten affected by the earthquake in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A villager looks at damaged houses following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man saves his pets following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man carries his belongings inside his damaged house after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, in Cianjur, Indonesia, Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People sleep and rest on a street following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on Nov 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man carries an injured child to a hospital for treatment after an earthquake hit Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2022. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
People injured in an earthquake receive treatment at a hospital in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Medical workers treat a victim outside the district hospital after earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2022. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
Medical workers treat the victims outside the district hospital after earthquake hit in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2022. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS

