Harrowing images of war and suffering

Images showing the impact of the climate crisis, community and war’s impact on civilians make up the winners of this year’s World Press Photo contest, announced on Thursday in Amsterdam by organiser World Press Photo Foundation.

The contest drew 60,448 still images and multimedia entries submitted by 3,752 entrants from 127 countries.

The Photo of the Year award went to Ukrainian photojournalist Evgeniy Maloletka “for his confronting image from the siege of Mariupol for perfectly capturing the human suffering caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a single image”, said the judges.

Awards were also given out for The Story of the Year, Long-Term Project and Open Format stories, in global and regional categories. Winners of the global awards walk away with €5,000 (S$7,300) each, while regional winners get €1,000 each.

A total of 24 photojournalists across the categories were recognised in the contest, which is well regarded by photojournalists for its high standards of news and documentary photography.

World Press Photo of the Year