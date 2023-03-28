Man United bid ‘not about my ego or making tons of money’, says S’pore PR Zilliacus

Q: Can you tell us more about yourself?

A: I came to Singapore at a young age in 1986 because Nokia wanted to expand in Asia... I became the CEO for seven years. But then I got so excited about all the opportunities in Asia that I decided to leave Nokia and set up my own companies Asia-Pacific Strategic Alliances Group and Mobile FutureWorks (MFW) in the 1990s.

And these companies have grown into multiple different companies that deal with e-commerce, social media, digital payments, mobile games, and now real estate, sports and entertainment. The businesses controlled by MFW have a combined market value of more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion).

I was looking at other clubs with financial challenges in Italy but when this Manchester United opportunity emerged, this is the club I want to try to get because I have been a Manchester United fan since I was a small boy.

Q: You were once manager of Singapore football club Geylang International. How did that come about?

A: I was the chairman of HJK Helsinki from 1982 to 1986 and just after I moved to Singapore, I invited HJK to play two friendlies against the Lions at the National Stadium.

I was then approached by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) to be involved in club football when they were setting up a new semi-professional FAS Premier League in 1988. They said they needed people with experience running football clubs and that they wanted me at Geylang International.

So while I was the CEO of Nokia, I was managing them in the evenings from 6pm... I started bringing in Finnish internationals like Sixten Bostrom and it was an exciting time... we had 30,000 fans when we played against our main competitors like Tiong Bahru at the National Stadium.

I became a permanent resident and I also met my wife in Singapore in 1993, we got married and had two beautiful daughters. I live in Sentosa and I love Singapore. Unfortunately I caught Covid-19 in 2020 which has prevented me from long-haul travelling, but I hope to go back to Singapore because it is my home.

Q: Why have you decided to bid for Manchester United?

A: Manchester United is the biggest club in the world, and it has the biggest following by a wide margin. It was the club I loved as a boy so everything falls into place and fits together so well.

I actually missed the news that the owners wanted to sell and knew about the Wednesday deadline for bids a few days earlier. So I contacted Raine Group and said we would like to participate.

I have actually reached out in public to Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to work together. I’m not in this to make a lot of money. I’m doing this because I love football and I love Manchester United. Unfortunately, I have not heard back from them.

Q: Can you explain how your bid works?

A: My plan is we would buy the club and then we would give the opportunity to the fans to come in at up to half of the club ownership.

I come from a culture in Scandinavia where fans are always involved. When I was the chairman of HJK, there was no owner of the club, it was a club that consisted of its members, the fans, and they elected a board and the board made decisions based on what was best for the club.

I liked that system and I think it’s something that would benefit Manchester United and its billion plus fans around the world.

When major decisions are made, we would listen to the fans. And if a clear majority of the fans say no, we don’t think this is the right thing, then we would not do it.

And when I say major decisions... other issues like, should the club spend money on buying more players or improve infrastructure? These are exactly the kind of things where our fans should have a say because many clubs splash money on star players but forget about the stadium.

They can also have their say on other strategic decisions like what is it that the club wants to represent or what are the values of the club.

No disrespect to people with a lot of money, but we don’t need any more super rich people coming in here and treating this as a toy.

We need people who really bring the right values to the footballing community. This is not about my ego or making tons of money. It’s about building a better club and through that, also because the Manchester United voice is so powerful, hopefully influencing the entire football scene worldwide into thinking in new ways.

Q: How are you going to fund your bid that is in the range of US$5 billion?

A: My wealth is not on the level of Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so I have more limits than them and I have to go on a different route. But the financing is available.

Of course, I will put my own money into the bid but in addition to that, I have a number of people who would like to co-invest their own money, and we are also looking at various financing proposals from various parties.

Nobody would go into this if the funds were not available. I know there have been some comments about this being a publicity stunt, but I can assure you we are dead serious.

Q: Do you see yourself as an underdog in this process?

A: Yes I think so and I have been in a bit of an underdog situation throughout my life where I have to fight to prove myself and I also had to fight hard after many rejections to get my former company YuuZoo listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Q: How will your experience having run football clubs previously help if your bid is successful?

A: Those clubs were much smaller than Manchester United but it helps because I have seen how clubs can be run very successfully with a more democratic structure than how English clubs are run. I can bring in a new way of thinking to the club that will ultimately pave the way for the club to be built in a more sustainable fashion for the players and fans.

A: Is there any chance you could invest in Singapore football?

A: I would love to set up a club in Singapore that would be part of the Manchester United network where we would play in the local league and hopefully have Singaporean players who are good enough to fit in Manchester United’s organisation in the UK, and vice versa, we could send promising English footballers to play in the Singapore league. That would be a very exciting development.