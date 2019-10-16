Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax's 2019 list of world's cleanest airline cabins

SINGAPORE - Have you ever had to brush crumbs, left behind by the previous passenger, off your plane seat? Or dig up crumpled napkins from your seat pocket?

Just how clean are planes?

Besides arming yourself with sanitiser and packs of wet wipes, you can also put your inner germaphobe at ease by checking out Skytrax's updated list of the world's cleanest airline cabins before buckling yourself in for the long haul.

Singapore Airlines remains in the fourth position, behind Japanese carriers Japan Airlines and ANA All Nippon Airways, which were ranked second and third respectively.

The cleanest airline cabins belong to Taiwan's Eva Air, which moved up from second place in last year's rankings.

Other Star Alliance members like Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines were also among the top 20.

The cleanliness accolade is part of the World Airline Awards by Skytrax, which since 1999, has assessed airlines for different factors like cabin crew and in-flight entertainment through its global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey.

Skytrax's rankings are based on survey responses from passengers who rated the standards and quality of cleanliness in the aircraft cabin.

The final results took into consideration seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels and washrooms.

This year's World Airline Awards were decided by 21.65 million eligible survey entries from travellers of over 100 different nationalities.

Here are the top 20 cleanest airline cabins:

1. EVA Air

2. Japan Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. Asiana Airlines

6. Hainan Airlines

7. Swiss International Air Lines

8. Cathay Pacific Airways

9. Qatar Airways

10. Lufthansa

11. China Airlines

12. Austrian Airlines

13. Korean Air

14. Air New Zealand

15. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

16. Qantas Airways

17. Cathay Dragon

18. Bangkok Airways

19. Thai Airways

20. Finnair