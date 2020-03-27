'Walking' from home: Pet owner in Cyprus walks dog using drone

The increase of people under quarantine and working from home has many feeling restless, but one demographic seems ecstatic at the change.

Dogs are definitely digging the work from home arrangement, headily enjoying the luxury of spending time with their human friends. Humans, as well, are taking the opportunity to show their four-legged companions some tender loving care.

This is especially true in the case of dog owner, Mr Vakis Demetriou.

Mr Demetriou, from Limassol, Cyprus, believed that while he needed to stay home, there was no reason why his dog, Oliver, should.

He thus decided to let Oliver out of the doghouse, walking his dog using a drone.

In a video post shared on Facebook this month, Mr Demetriou wrote: "(5th-day) quarantine. Stay Home Safe but don't forget your (dog's) happiness."

The video shows Oliver, a small white dog trotting gamely along as he follows the lead of a drone, which hovers overhead.

And while Oliver must undoubtedly love his owner, the pup seems to be enjoying his little bit of me-time as he walks along Cyprus' streets, taking in the sunset with a wide smile.

The Facebook video has garnered more than 43,000 shares and 7,000 comments, with many netizens commenting on the adorable sight.

One netizen wrote: "Omg this is so clever and so cute :)" while others were themselves, inspired by Mr Demetriou's ingenuity. Another wrote: "A good idea, I'll have to buy one."

Yet another netizen wondered:"Do you think Burt would behave this well?"

The video was also posted on Mr Demetriou's Instagram account, garnering more than 20,000 views.

We have to ask, though, how does he pick up the poop?