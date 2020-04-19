Virtual date ideas

While hugs, kisses and physical dates are not possible, couples who are separated during the circuit breaker period can keep sparks flying with these fun virtual activities.

MAKE: CRAFTS FOR EACH OTHER

Enjoy a relaxing virtual date by making crafts together - be it folding origami or creating cards.

Couples unsure of what to make can purchase the Art Jamming Home Experience Kit ($35, from www.thefunempire.com/home-kits). The package by local events company The Fun Empire comes with all the materials needed to create an art piece at home.

Exchange your finished pieces in person once it is safe - and legal - to do so.

ASK: RELATIONSHIP-BUILDING QUESTIONS

Connect with your partner on a deeper level with We're Not Really Strangers ($42.80, from werenotreallystrangers.com), a card game containing 150 thought-provoking questions categorised into three levels: perception, connection and reflection.

Questions like "What's the most pain you've ever been in that wasn't physical?" will stimulate deeply personal and meaningful conversations.

Alternatively, try The New York Times' 36 Questions That Lead To Love (36questionsinlove.com) for free, in which you ask each other a series of increasingly personal questions.

PLAY: VIRTUAL CHARADES

Time to get moving and bring on the laughs. This classic game can easily be played over a video call.

Couples who run out of words to act out can go to a charades word generator website such as www.getcharadesideas.com

PLAY: BOARD GAMES VIRTUALLY

This old-school entertainment is far from being outdated and can keep you and your partner occupied for hours.

Classic games such as chess and Othello can be played online for free. There are also newer video-call-friendly games like Codenames Duet ($28, from themindcafe.com.sg), where you work together as spymasters to contact all your spy agents.

PLAY: ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

This role-playing video game (starting at $79.90, from shopee.sg) is one of the hottest games in the market.

Played on the Nintendo Switch, it allows players to embark on a relaxing island getaway and temporarily escape from stay-home reality.

Couples can play together in online multiplayer mode. They can visit each other's islands and enjoy idyllic activities like fishing, planting flowers and collecting fruit.