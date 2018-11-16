Venture into a realm of dragons and beasts in Singapore Zoo

Don’t believe what the sceptics say — dragons are real. They may not breathe fire, but they certainly exist, and you can see them for yourself.

From Nov 17 to Dec 31, experience an otherworldly experience at Singapore Zoo as you come face to face with mythical beasts like dragons, unicorns, griffins and many others — and meet their real-world inspirations.

Marvel at lifelike replicas of fantastical creatures, play exciting games and go on a creature researcher trail as you explore this mythical land. In addition, Singapore residents enjoy attractive discounts on tickets.

Here are eight thrilling things to do at Singapore Zoo this holiday season:



Come face to face with mythical beasts and enjoy exciting activities in Singapore Zoo's latest initiative. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



1. Enter the land of towering mythical beasts

The Valley of Myths is a land filled with creatures out of the pages of legend.

The exhibition showcases over 17 lifelike dragons and beasts from the tales of different cultures. These 3D animatronic structures feature sound, mist and movement for an immersive experience.

As you wander through the mythical valley, prepare to be amazed by basilisks, unicorns, griffins, eastern dragons and more. See if you can guess which real-life animals inspired these creatures — and keep your camera handy for lots of great photo opportunities.



Be awed by lifelike structures of dragons and beasts from different cultures in the Valley of Myths. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



2. Meet the Night King and his ice dragon…

Winter has come to Singapore Zoo. Rumour has it that a fabled beast from Westeros has been spotted in Singapore Zoo — the Night King’s fearsome ice dragon.

In a ground-breaking collaboration with HBO, Singapore Zoo will play host to a life-sized replica of the creature from the hit HBO Original series Game of Thrones, complete with special effects.

This is the first time the ice dragon has appeared in Asia, so don’t miss the chance to see it in person.

If the ice dragon has not sent enough chills down your spine, muster up the courage to meet the Night King himself, accompanied by his White Walkers. Strike a cool pose with them at 11am and 2pm on Nov 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Redeem an exclusive HBO Game of Thrones pin on Dec 1, 2, 8 and 9 at the Frozen Tundra. Simply post a picture on Instagram with your favourite mythical beast or the Ice Dragon with the hashtags #Singaporezoo and #dragonsandbeasts.



Do you dare to meet the Night King and his fearsome ice dragon face to face? PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



3. …and an actual dragon

After seeing the myth, experience the reality: feel the thrill of getting up close to a real dragon.

The bearded dragon, or pogona, originates from Australia. Its name stems from its “beard” — the underside of its throat — which can turn black and inflate if it is under threat or spots a potential foe. When threatened, pogonas also open their mouths and hiss intimidatingly, adding to their dragonish appearance.

But not to worry — the pogona at Singapore Zoo is a friendly creature. You can meet it at 10.15am and 1.30pm (20 minutes per session) on weekends and Dec 25.



The pogona at Singapore Zoo is a friendly creature, despite its dragonish appearance. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



4. Track down mythical beasts

Put on your scientific caps as you become a creature researcher to uncover which real-life animals inspired dragons and other legendary creatures.

Pick up your Creature Researcher sheet at the Pavilion opposite Babirusa, then head to the Valley of Myths to begin your search.

Around certain creatures, you will come across clues that you can follow to lead you to the real-world animals that inspired these creatures.

Once you have tracked them down, collect stamps on your Creature Researcher sheet to redeem an exclusive badge. This activity is available on weekends and Dec 25.



The Creature Researcher Trail allows you to discover the real-world counterparts of legendary creatures. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



5. Play games to discover how reality inspired legend

Enjoy hands-on fun at the Frozen Tundra as you play creature-related games featuring mythical beasts and their animal counterparts.

In ‘Eye on the Prize’, mimic a black spitting cobra, which spits venom accurately into its prey’s eyes. This deadly creature possibly inspired legends of the basilisk, a reptilian beast that can kill its prey with a single glance.

Test your accuracy by throwing balls at a target board — do you have the precision of a black spitting cobra?

Become a gecko in ‘Shake It Off’. Geckos detach and re-grow their tails when they are in danger — just like the slibinas, a multi-headed dragon from Lithuanian folklore, which regenerates heads that are cut off. See if you can shake off a detachable Velcro tail in 30 seconds!

Lastly, act like a white rhino in ‘Hunting with Horns’. An animal similar to the mythical unicorn, white rhinos use their horns to dig for roots and small plants to eat. Wear a horn and transfer rings from a board into a basket, just like a white rhino.

Games are available on weekends and Dec 25. Complete all three game stations to receive an exclusive pin.



Complete all three game stations to redeem an exclusive pin (design depends on the date). PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



6. Create your own dragon and unicorn

Express your creativity with a series of fun craft activities. Using paper and other materials, bring home your very own mythical beast — a dragon or a unicorn.

Engage in these hands-on crafts on weekends and Dec 25.



Create a cute dragon or unicorn in a fun arts and crafts activity. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



7. Down a refreshing cup of Dragon Cooler

All that fun activity is sure to get anyone thirsty. When you are in need of some refreshment, head over to Ah Meng Restaurant for a delightful cup of Dragon Cooler — a blend of red dragonfruit and orange juice that is good for your digestive system.

Enjoy it as a delicious juice blend, or add yogurt to make it into a smoothie.



Enjoy a delicious cup of Dragon Cooler to keep your hydration and energy levels up throughout the day. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



8. Enjoy out-of-this-world discounts

Be a part of all the action at Singapore Zoo with some great discounts. Singapore citizens and permanent residents enjoy 45 per cent off every second ticket (adult or child) with every full-priced adult ticket purchased online.

Return to the realm of dragons and beasts, and experience other wildlife parks’ year end programming, with 10 per cent off an annual Friends of Wildlife Individual or Family membership.

This entitles you to unlimited admission to Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park, complimentary tram rides, 20 per cent off shopping and other perks. Plus, you will receive an exclusive dragon pin.

Click here for more information and to book your Singapore Zoo tickets.