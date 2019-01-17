Where in Canberra?

As the capital of Australia, Canberra is well-known as the centre of the Australian story and political activities, but did you know it's a fun family-friendly destination too?

With flights available on daily basis on Singapore Airlines, it is always easy to plan for a family trip to Canberra. First and Business Class passengers can select a range of meals from Yummy!, an in-flight meal service that even your picky little eaters will enjoy.

Families travelling in the Economy Class need not fret as you would still be able to select a child meal before your flight.

What’s more, the in-flight entertainment system KrisWorld will keep the family occupied with more than 1,800 on-demand options including movies, TV programmes, audio CDs and interactive games.

Once you land, an unforgettable holiday awaits your family in Canberra. Guess the locations of these photos and these might be where your family goes for your next holiday:

Location 1

Clue 1: See kangaroos and koalas up close.

Clue 2: Take a scenic drive or walk through nature and observe native animals in their natural habitats.

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

Just a 40-minute drive from the city, the reserve will excite your family with spotting native wildlife including koalas, kangaroos, possums, wallabies and emus.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot an elusive platypus. Enjoy a scenic drive or trek through the reserve. You can also join a ranger-guided walk or activity.

Kids will love the Nature Discovery Playground where they may have fun climbing rope and whizzing down slides.

For more fun experiences with animals, visit the National Zoo & Aquarium, National Dinosaur Museum and Canberra Reptile Zoo.

Location 2

Clue 1: Canberra glows colourful with culture and creativity during this period.

Clue 2: Enjoy an exciting mix of illuminations, arts, music and colourful balloons.

Festivals and events

Canberra transforms into a hive of activity during the Enlighten Festival. Over 17 nights from March 1, the city turns into a vibrant arts precinct, with live music, roving entertainers, interactive installations and architectural projections.

During the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, the city's skyline is dotted with colourful hot-air balloons for nine mornings starting on March 9. The best views are from the lawns of the Old Parliament House.

Other highlights include the Night Noodle Markets and the Hit104.7 Skyfire fireworks, which are set to a perfectly-timed soundtrack.

Location 3

Clue 1: See some of the world's most popular attractions in miniature form.

Clue 2: Take a family ride on a miniature steam train.

Cockington Green Gardens

Be transported to more than 30 countries at Cockington Green Gardens, which features a fascinating display of miniature buildings from all over the world. You'll get to see Indonesia's Borobudur Temple and Peru’s Machu Picchu, amongst others. Be awed by the meticulous attention to detail in crafting the tiny structures and surrounding gardens.

Check out the Waverley Dolls House, and don’t miss taking a ride on the miniature steam train.

You may also like to visit the National Arboretum Canberra or Yarralumla Play Station.

Location 4

Clue 1: The most unique playground you'll ever visit, complete with acorn cubbies.

Clue 2: Your children will get to climb, explore and have fun.

Pod Playground

Located at the National Arboretum Canberra, Pod Playground features giant acorn cubbies, nest swings and banksia pods.

Older kids will enjoy a large climbing net frame and giant acorn cubbies on stilts, connected by net tunnels and ending in a spiral slippery slide. The younger ones can climb a single ladder leading into a giant acorn cubby with a slide.

Toddlers will also enjoy themselves with giant banksia cones, musical instruments, and swings.

Let the kids have a ball, while the adults relax with a coffee and snack, and enjoy stunning views of the city.