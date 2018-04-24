Sleepy Kep in Cambodia is a perfect weekend beach getaway

(HER WORLD) - When you think of Cambodia, the first thing that comes to mind is Angkor Wat, or her beautiful temples. Beyond these familiar grounds, lies untouched villages, colonial architectures and enchanting seaside towns. When I was told about a little province called Kep, or Krong Kaeb, little did I know it is located just a few kilometres from the border of Vietnam, and is now Cambodia’s standing coastal beauty.

Flying to Kep is simply easy: a flight from Singapore is a little under two hours towards Phnom Penh. From the airport, it just takes two hours via a private transport.



Cool off in the Knai Bang Chatt hotel pool. PHOTO: HER WORLD



The sleepy town of Kep was founded for the French elite in 1908, but fell hard during the Khmer Rouge regime in the 70s. It was then, many of the colonial French villas and buildings were ruined, and her luster was dimmed. However recently, Kep has seen many changes with the appreciation for the renaissance culture, with many of the architecture and villas being restored by private hoteliers.