Peanuts fans rejoice: Peanuts Hotel opens in Kobe, Japan in August

Japan is used to exporting its manga and cartoon characters. But its love of kawaii means it also welcomes everything cute.

And can you think of anything cuter than a Peanuts Hotel? The beloved cartoon characters created by Charles M Schulz will be the theme of the hotel, located in Kobe, Japan, which is scheduled to open on Aug 1. Its website declares that reservations will open on July 9, 10am.

The three-storey hotel will have a Peanuts Cafe on the ground floor and a Peanuts Diner on the third.

If you explore the hotel's website, which is mainly in Japanese at the moment, the Cafe offers the same menu as the Peanuts Cafe currently located in Tokyo's Nakameguro neighbourhood. There are items such as Goose Egg sliders, named for Charlie Brown's baseball team, and Peanut Butter Milkshakes.

The Diner looks set to serve slightly more adult cuisine, including pasta, hamburg, and the region's specialities such as Kobe beef.

And of course rooms will each carry the Peanuts theme through. While there are no visuals on the site for the rooms, the website says each floor is themed according to "Imagine", "Happy" and "Love". There are 18 private rooms, each decorated with a different comic.