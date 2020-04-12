Coronavirus pandemic a global reset button for all

When my family made plans to move house a few months ago, I began to declutter fitfully.

Then when the coronavirus pandemic spread, the idea of a simpler, saner life amid epic uncertainties grew more appealing so I tried harder to tame my possessions.

The house move has been delayed for a couple of reasons but the virus is rampant, and so the impulse to pare down remains. Order creates a zone of predictability in a world of pandemic.

Keep, give away, recycle or toss forever - these are my choices in confronting the accumulation of a lifetime at home.

Though I am hardly a frequent shopper except for skincare and travel paraphernalia - or overly wistful about curtailing the memorabilia that have charted the seasons of my life, such as a pair of wee leather toddler's shoes - things will pile up.

The dozens of stylish notebooks from contacts that I love as gifts have gone to a colleague who distributes them to children who need stationery. Powerbanks, plushies, mugs, scarves, ornaments from my journeys have also gone to her network of care.

We work from home now so I no longer walk to her desk with little contributions. But I still plan what else to give later while considering other collection points for my stash. Needs will surely burgeon as the coronavirus saps or possibly sickens the economy. I imagine that people working remotely like me will look around their abode and feel like freeing up space, adding to the pipeline of (productive) donations.

In another major pattern, I am in a minor frenzy of using up my health supplements, tea, skincare, hair products, essential oils and personal care items that have lain unconsumed.

At first, I didn't want to tape and pack all those bottles and jars for the big move. Then later, I did not want to live like a wastrel in this Covid-altered era, which has been likened to wartime.

Looking at my things, I realise that I am more attracted to novel merchandise than pure deals, but have been succumbing to both. If I'm more aware of how I am wired as a shopper, I will likely be a wiser one. On the bright side, this is the best time to boost immunity and health with my pills and potions. My skin is luminous, and my room-turned-office is fragrant.

Now that I am on a roll, I have experienced the joy of giving afresh. While I have pampered my beloved nephew all his life, I did not imagine I would also pass him a couple of Italian handbags. Now a fashion-forward teen, he says he has ideas for upcycling classics.



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



In retrospect, I had already gleaned precious lessons from years of living in Washington DC and Bangkok. I had started simplifying my life and belongings when I realised that all the relocation to, from and within countries was immensely hard work.

So far, I have largely avoided the lure of online shopping, which is inevitably spiking as people avoid malls and crowd virtual outlets.

No misery for online merchants. Last month , Internet advertising company Criteo, which taps data from 80-plus countries and two billion active monthly shoppers, reported that online transactions in the fashion and luxury category have trended higher this year than 2019. Items include designer clothes, watches, jewellery and handbags.

There is a case to keep up a level of spending, if we can, to support jobs and economies under siege. In China, consumers are urged to splurge as the country begins to emerge from the worst of Covid-19.

Reuters recently reported that electronics stores, coffee chains and even the local authorities in China are slashing prices and handing out discount coupons to kick-start the economy.

We can expect deals galore here, I suppose, and we will respond according to our shopping temperament and budget.

I hope to come out on the other side of the pandemic a transformed consumer so, before that day arrives, I will try to stick to three principles.

• Simplify, so I can focus on the essentials, whether in life, travel or material possessions.

• Splurge and save, which means I will still spend on quality products or pleasures, while saving or stretching my hard-earned cash. I can take a cue from the French and buy a few exquisite garments, not multiples.

• Shop smart, so I have more space in all realms, whether it's the wardrobe or the restless mind. I want my spirit to be unshackled in this sobering time, and beyond.

This is a perfect time to refresh my conviction about the beauty of simplicity. Just like home renovations represent a new beginning, the pandemic is also like a planet-sized reset button for all.

Next, let me work on my excessive screen time.