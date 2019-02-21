Culinary adventures in Canberra

Looking for a winter getaway during the June school holidays? Why not consider Canberra, which was listed by Lonely Planet as the third best city to visit in 2018. Canberra offers unique foodie adventures waiting to be explored and suited for the whole family.

Just make sure you leave some room for award-winning food experiences to be discovered in Canberra.

The Truffle Festival – Canberra Region

Winter is also the season for truffle harvesting in Australia. The black truffles (above) grown around Canberra are also known as Perigord or French truffles.

The Truffle Festival – Canberra Region, held during the winter months from June to August, offers the perfect opportunity to learn all you have ever wanted to know about the intensively flavourful fungi that has taken the culinary world by storm.

Many truffle-themed events will be held in Canberra throughout the festival. You can join a truffle hunt and see truffle dogs in action as they follow their noses and unearth these “black diamonds”; buy some truffle from the growers’ or the local farmers’ markets; sample truffle creations at restaurants and cafes, or head to a cooking class and demonstration to learn how to whip up gourmet treats using the prized ingredient.

Pick up a local wine or two

Canberra's wine region is home to 140 vineyards and more than 30 cellars. Head to Four Winds Vineyard which offers Shiraz, Riesling, Cabernet and Sangiovese, as well as scrumptious wood-fired pizzas.

Or try the award-winning smoked meats and seafood matched with Reisling, Shiraz, Sangiovese and Merlot from Pialligo Estate. There is also an orchard, vineyard, olive grove and more on the sprawling property too.

If you are looking for something different, try biodynamic wines at Lark Hill Winery. Harvested through biodynamic farming, an alternative form of agriculture similar to organic farming, the wines are made without manipulation or chemical adjustment, but allowed to age naturally. Visit the cellar door for the Riesling, Pinot Noir, Viognier, Sangiovese and Shiraz.

Capital Region Farmers Market

At the largest regional markets in the Southern Tablelands, you'll get honey that's still warm from the hive and potatoes that still have dirt on them – signs that the goods are as fresh as they can be. There are more than 100 stalls selling a wide range of fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meats and cheeses. The market operates every Saturday, from 7.30am to 12pm.

Other foodie delights

You'll be spoilt for choice when looking for dining options in Canberra. Just a few minutes' walk from the city centre is Braddon, a hip neighbourhood and foodie precinct that offers a range of exciting cafes, restaurants and bars. The must-try eateries in the area include Sage Dining Rooms, the Elk & Pea, and eightysix (above).

The New Acton precinct, also near the city centre, is another popular foodie spot. Try Parlour Wine Room for tapas, cocktails and local Canberra wine, or Monster Kitchen and Bar for breakfast and all-day dining. If you’re there on a Saturday, check out the new pop-up Cellar Door local wine market at the Nishi Grand Stair.

Canberra's City Centre, also known as the Civic precinct, offers many good options. They include Raku for modern Japanese, Sammy's Kitchen for Chinese, and Akiba for Asian fusion flavours and buzzing atmosphere.

And don’t miss the Kingston Foreshore, a vibrant waterfront precinct with loads of dining and drinking options. It is the place to hang around, take in the views of picturesque Lake Burley Griffin and indulge in some people-watching.