Chef Julien Royer’s restaurant in the sky

The lobster, says chef Julien Royer of Michelin-starred restaurant Odette, was a "disaster".

It was the French chef's first attempt at designing an inflight meal, which produced lobster that was too chewy and herbs that were too bitter.

After tackling the challenges of serving meals at 35,000 feet up, such as dealing with unfamiliar aircraft convection ovens and tight spaces, Royer has created 12 main dishes for First and Business class passengers on Air France flights from Singapore to Paris.

His creations - such as salmon back in basil crust with black olive vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes and creamy smoked potatoes; and braised beef cheek in a red wine sauce, celeriax mousseline and wholegrain mustard - will be available till March next year.

"I want to try to make airline food taste good," says Royer, chef and co-founder of two-Michelin-starred Odette, a French fine-dining eatery at the National Gallery Singapore.

Odette was named the top restaurant in Asia in March, when it clinched the No. 1 spot on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 list.

When Air France approached him for this collaboration, the first between the carrier and a Singapore-based chef, Royer felt jubilant, like he had been selected for the "national team", he says.

The airline has a long history of working with chefs such as Michel Roth of Geneva's Bayview restaurant. Air France serves dishes created in homage to the late Joel Robuchon in First Class flights from Paris.

Royer need not worry about matching up against other inflight top chefs.

Flying Business class from Singapore to Paris, where I take a connecting flight to Bordeaux for a river cruise, I dine on Royer's sea bass with a confit onion jam, ratatouille and squid with confit lemons.

The fish looks, frankly, like a bronzed god. It is sporting a healthy tan, with toasty brown grilled bits on top, complementing its snowy flesh.

On other long-haul flights, I have had white fish that tasted like sodden tissue. In Royer's hands, however, generally agreeable sea bass revs up to buttery-tasting, meaty chunks of toothsomeness.

The best that can be said for many a squid dish is how it is not rubbery. But here, the squid is mildly sweet and tender.

The savoury confit onion jam pairs well with the delicate seafood, though the sour, salty pieces of confit lemon strike an alien note.

The ratatouille makes me rethink airplane vegetables, which look limp and tired in the usual Economy class meals. This ratatouille tastes bright and full of zip.

I scarf down the meal in unseemly haste. My only regret is that I cannot visit Royer's restaurant in the sky again.

