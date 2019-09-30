7 reasons to check out the upcoming Klook Travel Festival

1. Experience a travel fair like no other

There is nothing traditional about a Klook Travel Fair, so don't expect flyers in your face, competing loudhailers, pushy booth operators and the like. Instead, get set for a fairground ambience with interactive activities, music performances, 1-for-1 flash deals, carnival rides and even a pop-up cinema.

While you are making your way around, be sure to have your smartphone in hand — all the better to redeem promotions flashed on the giant LED screen onsite, and snap up great deals. Remember: fastest fingers first.

2. Forget everything you know about planning a holiday

You no longer have to feel overwhelmed by the deluge of options presented to you; this fair brings travellers and travel partners and brands together, to leave you inspired and ready to pack your bags for the next flight.

Discover the flexibility of planning your own itinerary or adjusting it as and when you like. Sweetening the deal are open-dated tickets for some activities or attractions, and "instant confirmation" travel activities you can book on the day itself.





Are you ready for a travel fair with a difference? PHOTO: KLOOK



3. Learn the savvy ways of Free and Independent Traveller (FIT) senseis

Not the kind to consider travel agents or package tours, FITs shun travelling in groups and prefer to go where their fancies take them. Planning the trip is a treat in itself, before they even pack their bags; set your budget, consider your options and pull out all the stops to get creative with your next adventure, deciding how to fly, where you go and what you do.

4. Get inspired to create your perfect holiday

Glean ideas from eight interactive destination zones: Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia and the USA. Each features Insta-worthy exhibitions depicting iconic photo spots like Indonesia's Bali Swing and Korea's StyleNanda bathtub. Snap away, hashtag your photos with #klookfestsg and you could win $100 Klook credits.

Need clarifications for your questions? Head for the "Ask Klook" carousel where Klook staff can also introduce must-visit spots, give advice on value-for-money transport passes and maybe even let you in on insider travel tips.



A Klook staff member helping a visitor plan his getaway. PHOTO: KLOOK



Also check out a Build Your Holiday Wall featuring 17 of Klook's bestseller destinations and recommended activities, and a booth designed to mimic a railway station — in tribute to the romance of rail travel — manned by rail experts on Japan, Europe and China to help with your booking queries.

​ ​



Be inspired to travel to the land of great beauty buys, delicious food and more at the Seoul destination zone. PHOTO: KLOOK



5. Enjoy hours of fun

Take time out from holiday-planning and be part of the festivities. Enjoy carnival games including Dart Balloons, Ring Toss and Ball the Clown to win inflatable floats, speakers, travel cushions. You can even play games and win cashback at the ShopBack booth!

Shop for travel essentials from the Shopee retail market, and pick up everything from Watashi Plus by Shiseido beauty products to Prolink, Acer and Havit power banks, USB chargers and wireless earphones. You can also enjoy hefty discounts on Tiq by Etiqa Insurance travel insurance.



Hear from representatives from travel publication The Travel Intern how to get the most out of a holiday in Japan. PHOTO: KLOOK



6. Listen to travel stories from those in-the-know

Hear influencer @bongqiuqiu talk about surviving a holiday with kids in tow, The Travel Intern on the best way to explore Japan, and travel correspondent Clara Lock from The Straits Times on seeing the best of Switzerland on a Swiss rail pass.

Well-known travel video blogger Nas Daily will also reveal the travel destinations that changed his life, while the folks at GoPro will share travel photo and video tips.

7. Score plenty of freebies and take advantage of great promotions

The first 500 attendees per day will receive a goodie bag featuring Agoda, Sephora, Klook and GoPro discount vouchers as well as F&B vouchers. Four golden tickets will also be hidden in the goodie bags, promising two return flight tickets to Osaka or Taipei on Scoot and two two-night hotel stays in Taipei, courtesy of Agoda.

The first 100 visitors who spend $1,500 or more will also be rewarded with prizes such as $100 Klook vouchers, Scoot flight tickets to Sydney, Perth, Agoda hotel stays in Vietnam and Hong Kong, and GoPro cameras.

Official card partner UOB will offer cardmembers special privileges such as additional redemptions on one-for-one deals on popular travel buys such as sightseeing essential Osaka Amazing Pass and tickets to Universal Studios Japan. To top it all off? Unbelievable deals for Klook activities and up to $700 worth of travel savings are yours to enjoy as well.

Pre-book your entrance pass to the Klook Travel Festival here. Visiting on both days? Be sure to pre-book separate tickets. On each visit, produce your mobile voucher at the door via the Klook app. Admission is free.

Each pass automatically qualifies you to a lucky draw with prizes such as a Scoot air ticket to Taipei or Osaka, or an admission ticket to the Warner Bros Studios Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter attraction. Winners will be announced at 6pm on both days, so stick around for a possible redemption.

See you at there!