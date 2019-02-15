Ben Goi's Valentine's Day surprise: Popiah King's late son sent bouquet to wife Tracy Lee

One of the pictures in Ms Tracy Lee's post revealed that her late husband Ben Goi had ordered the flower arrangement before he died.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/TRACYLEEMEILENG
SINGAPORE - She was not expecting a bouquet of flowers for Valentine's Day this year after her husband, businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died earlier this month.

But, on Thursday (Feb 14), Ms Tracy Lee posted a photograph of her late husband and a bouquet of flowers on Instagram.

She had been relatively quiet on the social media platform since news broke of her husband's passing.

Ms Lee's long Instagram post drew attention from netizens, who commented on her post with encouragement and admiration for the love that Ms Lee and Mr Goi shared.

In her post on Thursday, Ms Lee wrote in Chinese: "Thank you hubby for giving me love and comfort, even though I don't ask for surprises, you always have your way of making me smile."

His pragmatism was one of the reasons why she loved him, Ms Lee wrote.

"Although outsiders have not approved of our relationship, and have even made nasty comments, but I know that I married you because I found someone who never thought of leaving no matter how much of a fuss I made," her post continued.

"That is why I trusted you with my life, to build our future together."

谢谢老公给我的爱跟安慰 虽然老婆不求惊喜 但你就会用你的方式博君一笑 我爱你其实是因为你够务实 跟你在一起我很踏实，有你在我可以无缘无故地开怀大笑 虽然外面的人都不看好 甚至还有很难听的话 但我知道我嫁给你是因为我找到了一个 我怎么吵 都没想要离开的人 所以我把人生交给你 去创造我们共同的未来 可是当电影情节发生在真实人生里 女主角不再成为大家所羡慕的那样，有个爱她的男人离开，然后留下老婆孩子，然后哭哭啼啼 ，惹人心疼又凄惨美 ，若有选择我就宁可要他平时给我的 就一个拥抱 ，把我紧紧抱住，让那安静的力量代替语言。 我也就静静陪着他 呆着什么都不必做 不必说 奈何我有再多的不舍不明白 我还是要感恩 因为主的恩典够我用 也感谢主替我亲自照顾你 并把平安带给我们 虽然我们有过的很短暂 2017年 一起选戒指 2018年 无意间看到老公在互联网发去年照片 才惊觉是那天是情人节，马上打电话跟老公说 老公 情人节快乐… 我都不懂今天是 14/2 咧… 嘿嘿 今年2019 … 也跟平常一样不会庆祝… 却多了一份从你而来的安慰 知道你还惦记着正在难过的我们 知道你不是有意丢下我跟孩子 知道你也不舍 知道你不会再痛 知道你尽力了 宝贝谢谢你 千言万语没来得及说 但谢谢你 我爱你老公 #情人节快乐 #我仍要感恩 #因祢的恩典够我用 #心态正确很重要 #你就活在我心中 #没离开过
谢谢老公给我的爱跟安慰 虽然老婆不求惊喜 但你就会用你的方式博君一笑 我爱你其实是因为你够务实 跟你在一起我很踏实，有你在我可以无缘无故地开怀大笑 虽然外面的人都不看好 甚至还有很难听的话 但我知道我嫁给你是因为我找到了一个 我怎么吵 都没想要离开的人 所以我把人生交给你 去创造我们共同的未来 可是当电影情节发生在真实人生里 女主角不再成为大家所羡慕的那样，有个爱她的男人离开，然后留下老婆孩子，然后哭哭啼啼 ，惹人心疼又凄惨美 ，若有选择我就宁可要他平时给我的 就一个拥抱 ，把我紧紧抱住，让那安静的力量代替语言。 我也就静静陪着他 呆着什么都不必做 不必说 奈何我有再多的不舍不明白 我还是要感恩 因为主的恩典够我用 也感谢主替我亲自照顾你 并把平安带给我们 虽然我们有过的很短暂 2017年 一起选戒指 2018年 无意间看到老公在互联网发去年照片 才惊觉是那天是情人节，马上打电话跟老公说 老公 情人节快乐… 我都不懂今天是 14/2 咧… 嘿嘿 今年2019 … 也跟平常一样不会庆祝… 却多了一份从你而来的安慰 知道你还惦记着正在难过的我们 知道你不是有意丢下我跟孩子 知道你也不舍 知道你不会再痛 知道你尽力了 宝贝谢谢你 千言万语没来得及说 但谢谢你 我爱你老公 #情人节快乐 #我仍要感恩 #因祢的恩典够我用 #心态正确很重要 #你就活在我心中 #没离开过

She wrote: "Regardless of how unwilling I am to let go, or how much I don't understand, I still have much to be thankful for."

In her post, Ms Lee shared that in 2018, she only remembered that it was Valentine's Day when she saw one of her late husband's photos on social media.

 
 
 
 

"This year, as usual, I'm not celebrating Valentine's Day... but there is extra comfort from you, knowing that you're thinking about us, that you did not mean to leave me and our child behind," she wrote.

"I know that you couldn't bear to leave either, but I know that you are no longer in pain, and that you tried your best."

"My dear, thank you, words cannot describe my feelings but thank you, I love you hubby," she added, with the hashtag #HappyValentine'sDay.

One of the pictures in her post revealed that Mr Goi had ordered the flower arrangement before he died.

On Friday evening, there were more than 13,000 likes on Ms Lee's post, with many of them telling her to take care and stay strong.

Mr Ben Goi was chief operating officer of Tee Yih Jia, a food manufacturing business which his father expanded from a manufacturer of popiah (spring roll) skin into a global Asian food company.

He and Ms Lee welcomed their first child, a son, in February last year.

He was 43 when he died on Feb 3 of a stroke in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while visiting his wife's family for Chinese New Year.

