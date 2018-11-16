Top 5 cuisines to try on your next lunch break

At premier lifestyle destination Marina Bay Sands, you can soak in the infinity pool during a staycation, or catch a world-class performance at Sands Theatre.

But this glitzy location is also home to many delicious dining options. Enjoy a casual lunch with your colleagues, a midday date, or a business meeting with a client at any of its signature restaurants.

From the casual to the luxurious, and from affordable set menus to the finest delicacies, Marina Bay Sands boasts attractive lunchtime options that cater to every taste and budget.



Marina Bay Sands boasts a variety of attractive lunch options, such as the Maine Lobster Roll by db Bistro & Oyster Bar. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



With such a wide range of cuisines to choose from, you can try different culinary delights every day.

Here are our top five cuisine recommendations, along with places where you can have each:

1. Classic American comfort food

Black Tap (The Shoppes, L1-80) offers New York-style cuisine in a vintage American luncheonette setting.

Famed for its selection of delectable craft burgers, Black Tap also serves burger salads and extravagant, over-the-top CrazyShake milkshakes. Enjoy classics like the Chili Cheese Burger and the innovative Cantonese BBQ Burger with sambal BBQ sauce (specially created for the Singapore outpost) from $22++.

You can watch your CrazyShake being whipped up at the open bar before you indulge in the delightful (and Instagram-worthy) beverage, or kick back with a bottle or two of craft beer, such as Brooklyn Lager and Singapore Blonde Ale.



Savour the mouthwatering Cantonese BBQ Burger at Black Tap. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



If you are craving fried chicken or hearty salads, visit The Bird Southern Table & Bar (The Shoppes, B1-07 & L1-82) for a serving of classic American cuisine by James Beard’s award-nominated restaurant group 50 Eggs.

From now until Nov 30, enjoy a two-course set menu featuring the Wedge Salad (smoked pork belly and vegetables in buttermilk ranch dressing) and either the Crunchy Bird Sandwich or a Lunch Set Special (two pieces of The Bird’s signature Lewellyn’s Fried Chicken, chilled spiced watermelon and a house-made buttermilk biscuit) for $22++.

The restaurant’s private dining room can seat 20 guests, while its semi-private dining area can seat 28 — perfect for a celebration for everyone at the office.



Tuck into a hearty American meal at The Bird Southern Table & Bar. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



In the mood for something more cosmopolitan? Then check out Spago (Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 2, L57), the flagship restaurant of chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, overlooking the infinity pool at the top of Marina Bay Sands.

The restaurant’s prime location and elegant ambiance make it the ideal place to impress clients or out-of-town business partners, or to celebrate closing that big deal.

Featuring Californian cuisine with global accents, Spago’s three-course lunch menu ($45++) includes starters Chicken ‘Laksa’ Spring Roll and Gratin of Royal Oysters; mains such as the Garganelli with Wild Mushrooms, Steamed Red Snapper and Grilled Iberico Pork Pressa; and a delectable Pistachio Panna Cotta for dessert.



Spago's elegant ambiance and Californian cuisine make it an ideal place for a business lunch or a special celebration. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



2. Italian delights

Next to Spago is LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar (Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 1, L57), an Italian-American restaurant by TAO Group.

With stunning views of Marina Bay and the Singapore skyline visible from its sprawling wraparound terrace, it is the perfect location for a quiet lunch or to impress your date.

LAVO’s brunch dishes, such as Granola, Mushroom Frittata and Penne Carbonara, start from $18++.



LAVO's delicious brunch offerings are perfect for a light midday meal. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



For authentic classic Italian food, head to Nostra Cucina (The Shoppes, B1-42), which just opened in August.

Led by executive chef Peter Birks, it specialises in traditional Italian regional dishes made with time-honoured techniques and the best produce from around the world.

From fresh handmade pastas and artisanal pizzas, to an impressive wine list boasting more than 700 labels from 20 regions in Italy, you can be sure to get an authentic Italian experience here.

Its set lunch menu ($30++) features antipasti including Kale Salad paired with main courses like Paccheri alla Vodka, and Bianca and Margherita Pizza.

Nostra Cucina’s three private dining rooms can each accommodate up to 14 guests for a more intimate dining experience.



Head to Nostra Cucina for an authentic taste of Italian food, such as the Taleggio Pizza, handmade with the finest ingredients. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



3. The best of northern Europe

At Marina Bay Sands, you can savour premium dishes from both sides of the English Channel.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar (The Shoppes, B1-48), is a casual French bistro and oyster bar that offers fresh seafood sourced from around the world — think Boston lobster, Alaskan king crab, Atlantic and Pacific oysters, and more.

Its contemporary decor is accented with details of a traditional bistro: hanging globe lights, red leather banquettes and a colourful tiled floor.

Enjoy a set lunch (two courses for $32++ or three courses for $42++) comprising dishes such as Frenchie Banh Mi and Daniel Boulud’s Pain Bagnet (house-cured tuna sandwich). Or order the delicious signature Maine Lobster Roll from the a la carte menu.



db Bistro & Oyster Bar offers fresh seafood from around the world in a French bistro setting. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Hankering after something British? Drop by Bread Street Kitchen (The Shoppes, L1-81), Gordon Ramsay’s internationally renowned restaurant concept from London.

At BSK, as it is also called, enjoy British and European dishes (two courses for $40++) such as the Slow-cooked Pork Belly, Lamb Shepherd’s Pie and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée.

Bring all your colleagues in tow, sit back and enjoy views of the Marina Bay waterfront.



Enjoy classic British and European fare at Bread Street Kitchen, with views of the Marina Bay waterfront. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



4. Japanese specialities

With its delicate flavours and fresh seasonal ingredients, Japanese cuisine is a common favourite.

Adrift (Lobby, Hotel Tower 2), a California izakaya restaurant by award-winning chef David Myers, is inspired by the chef’s sojourns across Asia and Europe.

Adrift has possibly the best deal in town with its power lunch menu at only $19++. The menu changes every few weeks, so you can keep going back to savour fresh Californian dishes with Asian-inspired flavours amidst the restaurant's calming ambiance with water features and hanging terrariums.



Adrift's power lunch menu is possibly the best deal in town, offering delicious dishes at a budget-friendly price. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Then there is Waku Ghin by Chef Tetsuya Wakuda (The Shoppes, Level 2 Dining), which has become synonymous with world-class gastronomy.

While the cuisine is not classically Japanese, its premium ingredients, French culinary arts and Japanese-styled presentation are what make Waku Ghin exquisite.

In 2012 — two years after opening — it debuted on the coveted S. Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and has been awarded two Michelin stars for two years running.

The 8,000 sq ft restaurant can seat only 25 — creating a truly intimate experience for each guest.

The restaurant is now open for lunch on Fridays, when you can enjoy an exclusive five-course meal for $180++.



Waku Ghin offers premium Japanese cuisine in an intimate setting for a truly bespoke experience. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



5. A bit of everything

If you cannot decide which cuisine you prefer, go for RISE Restaurant (Hotel Lobby Tower 1), a buffet restaurant offering over 10 cuisines so you can have it all.

RISE offers a delicious spread of culinary delights from various cultures. It has everything from a meat carving station to fresh seafood, sushi, and a cheese selection with raw honeycomb.

Over 50 types of fresh herbs, grown at RISE’s herb garden right next to the restaurant, are used in the restaurant’s dishes.

To top off your meal, head to the dessert bar for luscious treats such as house-made ice cream and sorbets, chocolate fondue and their signature bread & butter pudding — the perfect ending to a glorious meal.



Tuck into a delicious spread of culinary delights from various cultures at RISE. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

