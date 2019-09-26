3 Straits Times subscribers win Residence Bintan package worth $5,500

SINGAPORE - The Residence Bintan will soon welcome the three winners of a Straits Times subscriber contest to its charming villas.

The trio all said that this vacation is the biggest prize they have ever won.

Ms Celia Chong, 65, a retired bank officer, said: "When I was first notified, I thought it was one of those Internet scams. Luckily, I took a closer look because I know The Straits Times is a reliable site."

Although she has been participating in ST contests since she became a subscriber 40 years ago, this is the first time she has won a prize.

Ms Chong is hoping to enjoy a relaxing stay on the tropical island with her sister, who is currently visiting her from France, and two others, possibly her son and daughter-in-law.

Each prize package, worth $5,500, includes accommodation at the premium beachfront villa, bus transfers from Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal to the resort and all-inclusive meals for the winner and three guests.

They will also get to indulge in a spa treatment for couples, experience a mangrove tour, and choose from a range of activities such as catamaran rides, marine discovery walks or movies under the stars. The contest is part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward loyal subscribers.

Another winner, Ms Lilian Seet, 67, a retired senior customer officer in the airfreight industry, is an avid traveller who excitedly recounted to The Straits Times the backpacking journeys across Europe and America from her younger days.

She has not lost her passion for adventure and is looking forward to the trip as it will be her first overseas holiday since starting treatment for a medical condition.

The third winner, Mr Tay Tze How, 40, an accountant, marvelled at the large variety of activities The Bintan Residence has to offer and said he was eager to give them a go.

The SPH rewards app made it convenient to sign up for the competition, said Mr Tay, who added: "An opportunity to win a four-day three-night stay at a luxury resort is all the motivation I need."