The Life List: Six hotels around the world that were once post offices

1. 1898 The Post, Belgium

This boutique hotel spans the upper levels of the neo-gothic post office in the heart of Ghent, a port city in Belgium which is celebrated for its mediaeval architecture.

Construction of the post office began more than a century ago, in 1898, although it was opened to the public only in 1909. It hosted the World Expo in 1913.

The hotel, which opened in 2017, has named its rooms after post-office paraphernalia such as The Stamp, The Postcard, The Envelope and The Letter. They are adorned with antique furniture, original window frames and wooden floorboards, while warm lighting accents its deep green scheme.

Lining the hotel's walls are historical relics such as the wax seals of some of Belgium's oldest aristocratic families.

2. Como The Treasury, Perth, Australia

The transformation of Perth's 19th-century state property buildings into luxury hotel Como The Treasury in 2015 restored much of their Victorian-era grandeur, including a reinstallation of the dormer windows and copper-trimmed roof.

The interior has also been refurbished to showcase hotel chain Como's signature contemporary style, with spacious rooms decked out in elegant cream-coloured furnishings.

The hotel, which once served as a treasury, post office and land titles office, is located in the city centre, which is known as Point Zero, the point of origin from which all road distances in Western Australia are measured.

3. The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

The stately 400-room heritage hotel, which opened in 2001, is built in the neo-classical style of 1928. Having served as the Singapore General Post Office for nearly a century, the building was gazetted as a National Monument in December 2015.

Its main transaction hall is now home to the Post Bar, where guests can admire the original pillars, ceiling and the centrepiece - a red cast-iron Royal Mail drop box.

Adorned with luxurious furniture in soft vanilla hues, the rooms are at once grand and welcoming. Located at the mouth of Singapore River and overlooking the central business district, they also offer panoramic views of Singapore's stunning skyline.

4. BoHo Hotel, Prague, Czech Republic

Just a stone's throw from Prague's Old Town Square, the BoHo Hotel's chic minimalism stands out from the city's pastel baroque buildings and gothic churches. It opened in 2015, but was once an Art Deco post office, recognisable for its clear lines and geometric ornamentation.

Today, the hotel's facade is formed by tall panels of dark wood and wide windows through which plenty of natural light can filter.

The 57 rooms feel just as sophisticated, with modern furnishings and palette of greys, creams and other neutral colours.

5. Distinction Dunedin Hotel, Dunedin, New Zealand

Formerly the Chief Post Office, Distinction Hotel Dunedin, in New Zealand's South Island, is striking in both design and stature.

The 41/2-star luxury hotel opened in 2015 and now houses 121 suites and hotel rooms that occupy an entire city block in the vibrant and trendy Warehouse Precinct, the historic heart of Dunedin's wholesale trade.

The building is fronted by tall arches and columns, and the hotel has restored many of the former architectural elements, such as the main parcel delivery area, which now houses the popular Parcels Restaurant.

Guests can also dine in opulent Princes Street vaults, amid antique lamps and luxe armchairs. The private dining rooms served as the Chief Post Office's vaults from 1937 to 1994 and can still be accessed today via their original steel doors located behind the hotel lobby.

6. Halcyon, a Hotel in Cherry Creek, Denver, United States

Just outside of downtown Denver and within eyeshot of the Rocky Mountains, chic urbanism meets the geniality of a Colorado home at Halcyon, a hotel in the heart of Cherry Creek which is known for its vibrant shopping scene.

The lobby, also known as the "living room", is furnished with plush sofas, armchairs and a large fireplace. Halcyon's 154 rooms are similarly tranquil, with a classic combination of dark wood, white textiles and walls.

The hotel, formerly a United States Postal Service branch, has been a haven of calm amid the shopping district's bustling cafes and luxury boutiques since its opening in 2016.