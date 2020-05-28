Stayhome guide for Thursday: Satisfy your prawn noodles craving, build a terrarium and more

1. Covid-19 stay-home guide: Prawn noodles cooked with love



ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



What is so encouraging about the new generation of young hawkers here is the effort many of them put into their food.

One Prawn Noodle, opened by a group of young hawkers in Golden Mile Food Centre a year ago, is an example.

They are led by Ms Gwyneth Ang, who has more than 10 years of experience working in top restaurants such as Burnt Ends, Tong Le Private Dining and Forlino.

READ MORE HERE

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Pad Kee Mao



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



You may not be able to travel to Bangkok to dig into the Thai capital's famous street food, but you can whip up the popular fried noodle dish of Pad Kee Mao (Drunkard's Noodle) at home.

There are several theories about the dish's origins. A popular version circulating online - and my personal favourite - is that a drunkard, famished after a session of boozing , made the dish from the ingredients he found in his fridge.

Among the variations of Pad Kee Mao, the original one appears to be that of stir-fried meat without noodles. Another variation sold by street vendors, Mama Pad Kee Mao, features instant noodles.

READ MORE HERE

3. BUILD: A TERRARIUM



PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY,



No green fingers? No problem.

Learn more about plants and gardening from Gardens by the Bay's online initiative, #StayHomeWithGB.

Transform empty eggshells into adorable, zero-waste planters or repurpose an old glass jar into a terrarium, which you can decorate with trinkets from home.

If you are keen to expand your plant collection, there are short videos on how to choose and care for common house plants, including the fittonia albivenis or nerve plant, as well as the popular monstera adansonii or Swiss cheese plant.

Info: #StayHomeWithGB videos

4. WATCH: A FILM ON ICONIC CHAIRS



PHOTO: VITRA



Learn about the history of iconic chairs in the film Chair Times, made available by Swiss family-owned furniture and design company Vitra.

You might even spot some designs you have at home, such as the ubiquitous shell chair by famed American designers Charles and Ray Eames.

One might wonder how chairs alone can warrant a 90-minute documentary. But Vitra's chairman, Emeritus Rolf Fehlbaum, who speaks to a roster of experts including architects, designers and collectors in the film, believes chairs are a portrait of the times. He says: "We are able to perceive and comprehend an era - its social organisation, its materials and technology, its aesthetic tastes - by observing its chairs."

The film is in German with English subtitles.

Info: Watch film Chair Times

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO