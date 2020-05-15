Stayhome guide for Friday: Learn how to draw Totoro, make soya milk and more

1. LEARN: HOW TO DRAW TOTORO
Take time out for a video tutorial on how to draw the iconic character of Totoro - a forest spirit - in the beloved Japanese animated classic My Neighbour Totoro (1988).
In a one-minute clip, animation veteran Toshio Suzuki, former president of Studio Ghibli - the production company behind the film and other animated classics like Spirited Away (2001) - gives tips on how best to render Totoro on paper.
Info: For those who want to watch the film, My Neighbour Totoro is available on Netflix.
2. WATCH: A musical of Oscar-winning songs
Local musical theatre company Sing'Theatre has put on A Spoonful Of Sherman - with a cast featuring Hossan Leong, Aaron Khaled, Vanessa Kee and more - for streaming.
The musical revue, created by American songwriter Robert J. Sherman, is about his songwriting family's century-long musical journey and features classic hits from films such as Mary Poppins (1964), The Jungle Book (1967) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968).
Info: A Spoonful of Sherman
3. JAZZ UP: Your Zoom calls with local motifs
Stop scratching your head over how to make your workstation at home look pretty for online meetings.
Local label Binary Style, known for its scarves with Singaporean-inspired themes and motifs such as the Tiong Bahru estate, Kampong Glam and MacRitchie Reservoir, is offering its prints as virtual backgrounds to use on Zoom calls.
The video-conferencing tool allows users to customise their call backgrounds with photos and images.
Info: For prints, go to Binary Style
4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Homemade soya milk
Once you taste how good homemade soya milk is, you may never go back to store-bought ones.
If you use a soya bean-to-water ratio of 1:10, you should be able to get soya milk that is thicker than what most shops sell. Add pandan leaves during the boiling process and the beverage will smell heavenly.
I start by weighing out 210g of soya beans, to allow for up to 10g of wastage from picking out the discoloured ones.
5. Covid-19 stay-home guide: North Indian classics bursting with flavours
Rang Mahal launched its food delivery service last week, which is wonderful news for fans of the fine-dining North Indian restaurant in Pan Pacific Singapore.
The menu is an abridged version featuring popular classic dishes, sensibly leaving out the expensive seafood items from its dine-in selection that would be unlikely to get many orders.
There is still a lot to choose from and servings are meant for sharing. So three dishes should be enough for four people if you add some rice or bread.