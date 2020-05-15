Stayhome guide for Friday: Learn how to draw Totoro, make soya milk and more

1. LEARN: HOW TO DRAW TOTORO



PHOTO: AFP



Take time out for a video tutorial on how to draw the iconic character of Totoro - a forest spirit - in the beloved Japanese animated classic My Neighbour Totoro (1988).

In a one-minute clip, animation veteran Toshio Suzuki, former president of Studio Ghibli - the production company behind the film and other animated classics like Spirited Away (2001) - gives tips on how best to render Totoro on paper.

Info: For those who want to watch the film, My Neighbour Totoro is available on Netflix.

2. WATCH: A musical of Oscar-winning songs



PHOTO: SING'THEATRE



Local musical theatre company Sing'Theatre has put on A Spoonful Of Sherman - with a cast featuring Hossan Leong, Aaron Khaled, Vanessa Kee and more - for streaming.

The musical revue, created by American songwriter Robert J. Sherman, is about his songwriting family's century-long musical journey and features classic hits from films such as Mary Poppins (1964), The Jungle Book (1967) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968).

Info: A Spoonful of Sherman

3. JAZZ UP: Your Zoom calls with local motifs



PHOTO: BINARY STYLE



Stop scratching your head over how to make your workstation at home look pretty for online meetings.

Local label Binary Style, known for its scarves with Singaporean-inspired themes and motifs such as the Tiong Bahru estate, Kampong Glam and MacRitchie Reservoir, is offering its prints as virtual backgrounds to use on Zoom calls.

The video-conferencing tool allows users to customise their call backgrounds with photos and images.

Info: For prints, go to Binary Style

4. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Homemade soya milk

Once you taste how good homemade soya milk is, you may never go back to store-bought ones.

If you use a soya bean-to-water ratio of 1:10, you should be able to get soya milk that is thicker than what most shops sell. Add pandan leaves during the boiling process and the beverage will smell heavenly.

I start by weighing out 210g of soya beans, to allow for up to 10g of wastage from picking out the discoloured ones.

5. Covid-19 stay-home guide: North Indian classics bursting with flavours



ST PHOTO: WONG AH YOKE



Rang Mahal launched its food delivery service last week, which is wonderful news for fans of the fine-dining North Indian restaurant in Pan Pacific Singapore.

The menu is an abridged version featuring popular classic dishes, sensibly leaving out the expensive seafood items from its dine-in selection that would be unlikely to get many orders.

There is still a lot to choose from and servings are meant for sharing. So three dishes should be enough for four people if you add some rice or bread.

