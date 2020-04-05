Starry nuptials on hold

Be it travel restrictions, social distancing measures or general fears over the pandemic, the global Covid-19 crisis has led many to postpone their nuptials, and celebrities are no exception.

For these seven celebrity couples, wedding bells will not be ringing yet.

MICKEY HUANG AND SUMMER MENG

After two weeks of deliberation, Taiwanese comedian Mickey Huang, 47, and actress Summer Meng, 28, decided to put on hold their April 19 wedding.

They had registered their marriage on March 5 after dating for more than six years.

The wedding ceremony, which was supposed to be at the Le Meridien hotel in Taipei, would have been attended by nearly 1,000 guests - a number Huang was wary of given the current advice to practise social distancing.

Many overseas guests might not have been able to attend anyway due to travel restrictions.

ASE WANG AND JON LOR

Singaporean actress Ase Wang and her fiance, American-born Chinese businessman Jon Lor, both 38, had planned to fly to Singapore to register their marriage last Tuesday.

But the Thailand-based couple had to abort that after Singapore announced on March 15 a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice for people entering Singapore with recent travel to places including Asean countries.

The couple, who got engaged on Feb 7, were supposed to be in the Maldives from last Wednesday to today for wedding celebrations.

They also had to shelve the plan as many of Lor's family members are based in the United States, where the number of infections and deaths is soaring.

ALI FAZAL AND RICHA CHADHA

Bollywood stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, both 33, have pushed their big day to the later half of the year.

Fazal, who acted alongside veteran English actress Judi Dench in the 2017 comedy-drama Victoria & Abdul, has been dating Chadha since 2015. They were planning to register their marriage in the last week of this month.

Wedding celebrations were set to take place in New Delhi, which, like the rest of the country, entered a 21-day lockdown on March 25.

KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM

American singer Katy Perry and English actor Orlando Bloom had planned a 150-guest destination wedding in Japan in early summer, according to People magazine, but had to press pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, who got engaged on Valentine's Day last year, are also expecting a baby. Perry, who is due in summer, unveiled her pregnancy in the music video for her new song, Never Worn White, last month.

The baby will be the pop star's first child and Bloom's second. He has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr.

EMMA STONE AND DAVE MCCARY

A-list Hollywood actress Emma Stone, 31, and her partner, comedian Dave McCary, 34, were scheduled to hold a private wedding at an unnamed location last month.

The couple reportedly met on the set of comedy television show Saturday Night Live, where McCary is a segment director, in December 2016. He announced their engagement on Instagram last December.

It is not known if they have set a new date for the wedding.

DENNIS QUAID AND LAURA SAVOIE

American actor Dennis Quaid, 65, has called off his Hawaii weddingwith Laura Savoie, a 26-year-old PhD student at the University of Texas.

The ceremony was supposed to take place at actor Craig T. Nelson's home in Kauai yesterday.

The couplemight be moving celebrations closer to home.

Quaid, who is known for starring in romantic comedy The Parent Trap (1998) and disaster film The Day After Tomorrow (2004), has been married thrice. His second marriage was to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he has a son.

He announced his engagement to Savoie in October last year.

PRINCESS BEATRICE OF YORK AND EDOARDO MAPELLI MOZZI

It is not third time lucky for this royal couple.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, 31, who is engaged to British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, has postponed her wedding ceremony - again.

According to People magazine, the princess already had to push back her wedding twice because of her father Prince Andrew's purported connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following government advisories with regards to large gatherings, the couple had also earlier cancelled a reception in Buckingham Palace Gardens on March 18.

Plans for the royal wedding, which was supposed to be held at the Chapel Royal in St James Palace, were further complicated when the Church of England announced on March 19 that church weddings would be limited to five people - the priest, the bride and groom, and two witnesses.

The Queen had also issued a statement on the same day, noting that she would practise physical distancing with her family members as well.