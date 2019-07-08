ST Podcast: Reviewing global and Singapore audiobooks

Bookmark This! Ep 9: Reviewing global and Singapore audiobooks

24:18 mins

Synopsis: A monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

When should an audiobook not sound too polished?

Life journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li swap their bookmarks for headphones in this episode, in which they review audiobooks by the likes of David Sedaris (2:15), Neil Humphreys (4:05), Marlon James (10:30), Marie Kondo (20:06) and more.

They review the new Storytel app, which is also putting out original content based on Singapore literature:

2:50 David Sedaris, Children Playing Before A Statue Of Hercules

4:19 Neil Humphreys, Notes From An Even Smaller Island

6:16 George Saunders, Lincoln In The Bardo

8:02 Philip Pullman, The Book Of Dust #1: La Belle Sauvage (read by Michael Sheen)

10:30 Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf (read by Dion Graham)

13:44 Lau Siew Mei, The Last Immigrant (read by Benjamin Chow)

16:28 Sharlene Teo, Ponti (read by Vera Chok)

18:03 Sebastian Sim, The Riot Act (read by Karen Tan)

20:21 Marie Kondo, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up (read by Lucy Scott)

Audiobook clips provided courtesy of Storytel Singapore.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: John Lui

Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg