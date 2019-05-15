ST Podcast: Middlemarch, Middle-Earth and the end of the world

Bookmark This! Ep 8: Middlemarch, Middle-Earth and the end of the world

20 mins

Synopsis: A new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

Book-to-screen adaptations - love them or hate them? This month, as Game Of Thrones wraps up on HBO and we look forward to the Amazon Studios and BBC miniseries based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's Armageddon comedy Good Omens, we size up the best and worst adaptations out there - from actors playing multiple characters in Cloud Atlas to the failure of the 2005 Pride And Prejudice film, and why Brad Pitt needs to stop making zombie movies.

1:55: Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

5:37: Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

7:04: The Lord Of The Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien

11:42: Middlemarch by George Eliot

13:31: Pride And Prejudice by Jane Austen

14:51: Revolutionary Road by Richard Yates

15:27: The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien

15:47: Murder On The Orient Express by Agatha Christie

16:23: World War Z by Max Brooks

18:18: His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

18:44: The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

Produced by: Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li

Edited by: Adam Azlee

