ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 11 (Nov 1): Lard-filled wonton mee, a re-staging of Michael Chiang's play Private Parts and Day Of The Dead celebrations at the F1 Pit Building

Life Picks Ep 11 (Nov 1) - Lard-filled wonton mee, a re-staging of Michael Chiang's play Private Parts and Day Of The Dead celebrations at the F1 Pit Building

8:13 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about two theatre productions: Michael Chiang's play Private Parts which runs from Nov 2 to Nov 18, and news-inspired theatre production Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap X by How Drama from Nov 9 to Nov 11.

Also, find out more about the wonton mee at Chef Kang's Noodle House in Jackson Square in Toa Payoh, a Day Of The Dead celebration at the F1 Pit Building and a panel discussion titled What Is Home?: The Meaning Of Rootedness - part of the Singapore Writers Festival - which runs from Nov 2 to Nov 11.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt