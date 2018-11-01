ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 11 (Nov 1): Lard-filled wonton mee, a re-staging of Michael Chiang's play Private Parts and Day Of The Dead celebrations at the F1 Pit Building

From left: Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim is joined by ST journalists Yip Wai Yee, Tan Hsueh Yun and Akshita Nanda, as they give you the best lifestyle tips this week.ST PHOTO: ERNEST LUIS
Life Picks Ep 11 (Nov 1) - Lard-filled wonton mee, a re-staging of Michael Chiang's play Private Parts and Day Of The Dead celebrations at the F1 Pit Building

8:13 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about two theatre productions: Michael Chiang's play Private Parts which runs from Nov 2 to Nov 18, and news-inspired theatre production Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap X by How Drama from Nov 9 to Nov 11.

Also, find out more about the wonton mee at Chef Kang's Noodle House in Jackson Square in Toa Payoh, a Day Of The Dead celebration at the F1 Pit Building and a panel discussion titled What Is Home?: The Meaning Of Rootedness - part of the Singapore Writers Festival - which runs from Nov 2 to Nov 11.

