ST Podcast: Life Picks Ep 10 (Oct 25) - The new Crystal Jade Kitchen at Holland V, Singapore Writers Festival and a free movie screening

Life Picks Ep 10 (Oct 25) - The new Crystal Jade Kitchen at Holland V, Singapore Writers Festival and a free movie screening

5:30 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about the revamped Crystal Jade Kitchen at Holland Village, Moonlight Cinema at Gardens By The Bay on Oct 26 and 27 and some highlights of the Singapore Writers Festival from Nov 2 to 11.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

