ST Podcast: Heavenly yuzu cake, opera and new shows

Life Picks Ep 47: What to do in Singapore Aug 29 to Sept 5: Heavenly yuzu cake, opera and new shows to check out

9:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks.

This week, host John Lui speaks to colleagues Olivia Ho and Tan Hsueh Yun to talk about the heavenly yuzu cake at Fredo's Baker at Clementi St 11; Bizet's Carmen by the Singapore Lyric Opera; the documentary American Factory on Netflix and the Hong Kong film Three Husbands.

Produced by: John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

