ST Podcast: Heavenly yuzu cake, opera and new shows

Find out where to savour heavenly yuzu cake in our Life Picks podcast.
Find out where to savour heavenly yuzu cake in our Life Picks podcast.ST PHOTO: TAN HSUEH YUN
We talk about catching Bizet's Carmen by the Singapore Lyric Opera in our Life Picks podcast.
We talk about catching Bizet's Carmen by the Singapore Lyric Opera in our Life Picks podcast.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Catch the Hong Kong film Three Husbands after we discuss it in our Life Picks podcast.
Catch the Hong Kong film Three Husbands after we discuss it in our Life Picks podcast.PHOTO: SINGAPORE FILM SOCIETY
This week's Life Picks podcast features John Lui (left) hosting colleagues Tan Hsueh Yun (centre) and Olivia Ho as they talk about the best things to do in Singapore from Aug 29 to Sept 5.
This week's Life Picks podcast features John Lui (left) hosting colleagues Tan Hsueh Yun (centre) and Olivia Ho as they talk about the best things to do in Singapore from Aug 29 to Sept 5.
Published
1 hour ago

Life Picks Ep 47: What to do in Singapore Aug 29 to Sept 5: Heavenly yuzu cake, opera and new shows to check out

9:30 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times highlights the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events you can catch in Singapore over the coming weeks. 

This week, host John Lui speaks to colleagues Olivia Ho and Tan Hsueh Yun to talk about the heavenly yuzu cake at Fredo's Baker at Clementi St 11; Bizet's Carmen by the Singapore Lyric Opera; the documentary American Factory on Netflix and the Hong Kong film Three Husbands. 

Produced by: John Lui and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate our Life Picks podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGc 

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXg 

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/o8Gx 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

Branded Content