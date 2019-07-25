ST Podcast: Broadway Beng's Sebastian Tan defines a classy 'Ah Beng'

Theatre practitioner Sebastian Tan (second from right) features in this Life Chats podcast to talk about his new production titled Broadway Beng - Last Beng Standing. Pictured here are (from left) Stephanie Sim, Inch Chua and Tia Andrea Guttensohn who appear with him in the musical.DREAM ACADEMY
Published
29 min ago

Life Chats Ep 9: Broadway Beng star Sebastian Tan gives an unexpected definition of 'Ah Beng'

6:27 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times features the best chats with the creators and stars of music, film, books, theatre, food, and more.

This episode features theatre practitioner Sebastian Tan, who plays his straight-talking, musical-loving character, Broadway Beng, in the new production titled Broadway Beng - Last Beng Standing.

Broadway Beng - Last Beng Standing is being performed at Capitol Theatre until Aug 4, 2019.

Started in 2006, Broadway Beng shows are a mixture of stand-up comedy, musicals and Hokkien humour, which over the years, has evolved from being sketch-based, to adopting a current classier concert format. This is its seventh instalment.

Produced by: Benson Ang

Edited by: John Lui

