ST Podcast: A British Serial Killer In Singapore: A True Story (Pt 2)
3:41 mins
Synopsis: This is an excerpt from the book A British Serial Killer In Singapore: A True Story by Tan Ooi Boon.
The book - first published in 1996 - has been reissued by Straits Times Press, 2019. It is available at $26.75 (inclusive of GST) at leading bookstores and from stbooks.sg The Kindle version can be downloaded for US$9.99.
This is the true story of a British serial killer - John Martin - who went on a world tour to hunt.
This episode is about how the sensational crime was first discovered in Singapore.
Listen to Part 1:
Produced by: Tan Ooi Boon, Amanda Wong and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
