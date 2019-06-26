ST Podcast: A British Serial Killer In Singapore: A True Story

2:46 mins

Synopsis: This is an excerpt from the book A British Serial Killer In Singapore: A True Story by Tan Ooi Boon.

The book - first published in 1996 - has been reissued by Straits Times Press, 2019. It is available at $26.75 (inclusive of GST) at leading bookstores and from stbooks.sg. The Kindle version can be downloaded for US$9.99.

Below is a short excerpt on how the writer reported on the case for The Straits Times: This is the true story of a killer who went on a world tour to hunt.

British Serial Killer John Martin was no ordinary criminal. Compared with other murderers, he was a master of his own class because he had a dark skill that shocked even the most hardened cops. This skill helped him to escape and avoid detection after each murderous rampage.

In just a few months in 1995, his crime impacted 6 countries - United Kingdom, Belize, Singapore, Thailand, South Africa and Canada – and sent a shockwave globally. How could one man inflict so much harm in such a short time?

Produced by: Tan Ooi Boon, Amanda Wong and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST podcasts on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts