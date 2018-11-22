ST Life Picks podcast (Nov 22): Kerala rock band Avial, a site-specific theatre production in the Kampong Bugis area and where to get a fluff tamago sandwich

Life Picks Ep 13 (Nov 22) - Site-specific theatre production Bitten, a fluff tamago sandwich and Kerala rock band Avial
6:38 mins
Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.
We chat about a fluffy tamago sandwich at Grids & Circles (200, South Bridge Road), and taking a walk during a site-specific theatre production called Bitten (Nov 24 and 25, Dec 1 and 2), which takes place in the Kampong Bugis area (where the old Kallang Gasworks use to be located).
We also talk about a Kerala rock band Avial, playing at The Esplanade on Nov 23.
