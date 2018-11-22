ST Life Picks podcast (Nov 22): Kerala rock band Avial, a site-specific theatre production in the Kampong Bugis area and where to get a fluff tamago sandwich

From left: Life Picks podcast host Melissa Sim is joined by ST journalists Anjali Raguraman, Akshita Nanda and Tan Hsueh Yun as they give you the best lifestyle tips this week.
Published
1 hour ago

Life Picks Ep 13 (Nov 22) - Site-specific theatre production Bitten, a fluff tamago sandwich and Kerala rock band Avial

6:38 mins

Synopsis: A new weekly podcast by The Straits Times, highlighting the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

We chat about a fluffy tamago sandwich at Grids & Circles (200, South Bridge Road), and taking a walk during a site-specific theatre production called Bitten (Nov 24 and 25, Dec 1 and 2), which takes place in the Kampong Bugis area (where the old Kallang Gasworks use to be located).

We also talk about a Kerala rock band Avial, playing at The Esplanade on Nov 23.

Produced by: Melissa Sim and Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

