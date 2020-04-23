Shop tax-absorbed items at iShopChangi.com

Now that all retail shops are closed and you are spending more time at home, it's time to de-stress with cost-saving retail therapy and start replenishing your personal essentials online. And you can do it easily on iShopChangi.com, Changi Airport's e-commerce site.

Since April 1, non-travellers based in Singapore get to enjoy travel-exclusive deals and duty- and tax-free shopping on iShopChangi without the need to travel or transit at Changi Airport.

Be spoilt for choices as you browse through the extensive selection of over 6,900 products ranging from beauty to electronics, travel-exclusive bundles, wines and spirits. Enjoy up to 60 per cent off the regular retail price (RRP) on selected products and have your purchases delivered to your doorstep in less than a week.

Check out these top 20 must-buys from iShopChangi in the comfort of your home.

Amp up surface sanitisation around you with sdtravel, a self-disinfecting coating that contains unique anti-microbial active which reduces the ability of germs to infect and breed. The protective effect lasts for up to 90 days and is great for communal touch-points and personal items like laptops or mobile phones.

There is no need to put on a full makeup just to look presentable for a video conference call. Simply apply Hera’s UV Mist Cushion Ultra Moisture for a quick touch-up. The cushion foundation is formulated with deep hydration essence that provides nourishment for the skin to appear more plump, smooth and supple.



There is no excuse to not pamper your skin and give it a new lease of life. Formulated with sage extract, perilla leaf extract, wild thyme extract and rosemary water, Vita De Reve lotion helps the skin absorb the plants’ nutrients deep into the skin’s layers to create a healthier looking, more resilient, smoother and translucent skin.

A pop of colour on your cheeks can make for a great perk-me-up to start another WFH day. A light application of any of NARS’ iconic Blush shades delivers a natural-looking flush that immediately enlivens the complexion.



Take years off your skin with the pure and potent single-dose capsules in this luxurious 90-piece set. Formulated to bolster the skin’s own natural collage and fortify its protective barrier, the serum helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin and correct any visible signs of ageing.



Working in an air-conditioned room the whole day can lead your skin to become dry. Nip the problem in the bud by treating your skin with this travel retail-exclusive set. Water-full is an intensive moisturising care line that keeps the skin moisturised and vitalised all day.



Get your glow on for work conference calls. This travel retail-exclusive set comprises four overnight masks with Sleeptox purifying effect to help to refresh and revitalise your skin while you catch some sleep.



You would not want to be caught in a last-minute con call with a bad hair day. Treat your tresses to the award-winning Moroccanoil Treatment which is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamins. This hair treatment detangles, speeds up drying time and boosts shine – leaving hair nourished manageable and smooth.



Keeping track of time is important. And it’s always a good time to invest in a reliable statement wristwatch that goes from work to play. Daniel Wellington’s Classic Petite St Mawes for instance is timeless appeal which can be worn for any occasion.

For those that are still reporting to work during this period, spicing up your style may do wonders to motivate you as you make that careful commute to work. Complete your daily looks with the bestselling Cindy Bag from Marhen J – the simple and chic design is sure to turn heads. Spend over $300 on Marhen J products and receive a complimentary Marhen J’s strap and pouch.



There may not nowhere to go to make your fashion statement now, but you can plan to step out in style when the time comes. For the upcoming Mother’s Day, you can also surprise your mum, or the mother of your children, with Furla’s signature crossbody bag that’s going at an additional 50 per cent off on iShopChangi.



While you may not be travelling anytime soon, it is no reason to miss out on a bargain. Grab your very own action camera and have it ready when your travel plan resumes. Till then, you can practise taking perfect shots at home.

Confidently take a work call at home with Bose Headphones 700’s unrivalled adaptive four-microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Hear and be heard even in the noisiest environment – especially great if you are working from home with kids around.

Get fit at home and build healthy habits. This user-friendly heart rate and fitness tracker is an encouraging companion with various fitness features that you can utilise to motivate you to reach your health, weight and fitness goals.

Swiss-engineered to offer unrivalled Hi-Fi audio quality and a long-lasting 30-hours battery, it’s the ideal speaker for incredible sound on-the-go and for any adventure. Enjoy a further 74% reduction (U.P $400.93) on iShopChangi.com.

Never take your oral health for granted – it’s time to switch to Philips HX6857/30 Sonicare Protectiveclean 5100 for improved gum health by up to 100 per cent. The densely packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline and the specially curved power tip reaches the teeth at the back of your mouth easily.

This Singapore-exclusive set from Hegen is perfect for mothers who are starting their first breastfeeding journey. The complete starter kit can help you begin a fuss-free and convenient routine. You can express and store your milk, and feed your baby, with a single container to minimise milk wastage.

Whether you are in celebratory mood or simply appreciate a premium liquor, the Choya Gold Edition will be an excellent addition to your home bar. The rich and elegant aroma of French brandy, with a fruit and tangy flavour of the Nanko-ume fruit will leave you with an unforgettable tasting experience.



Take a quick trip to the cool climate regions of South Australia with a glass of Penfold’s Koonunga Hill Autumn Riesling which originated there. Enjoy a glass of the dry, yet highly aromatic Riesling with wonderful length of flavour enjoyable now and over the next two years.

Stock up on your WFH snacks with Lindt Excellence Gourmet Selection. The multipack combines four delicious and indulgent dark chocolate flavours: 70 per cent Dark Cocoa, Dark with Intense Orange, Dark with Seasalt and Dark with Chilli.