Coronavirus: Sewn and no-sew masks for children and toddlers

Former teacher Jacquelene Pang, 42, who runs a home-based craft studio, recently gave a free workshop to a group of volunteers to make masks for children from vulnerable families. The workshop was organised by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling, who is also an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Said Ms Pang: "I hope to help many concerned mums like myself who can't find masks for kids. Through experimenting and adapting from adult-size mask templates, I managed to come up with child-and toddler-size mask designs."

If sewing is not quite your thing, there is an alternative DIY mask that can be made without needles.

National sailor Kenan Tan, 12, can easily make a no-fold mask using 100 per cent cotton cloth, which does not require sewing.

This is useful for children who either cannot get masks of their size or need masks in a jiffy.

His family uses biodegradable nappy liners as an added layer of protection, but their efficacy has not been proven or tested.

Watch the videos for step-by-step instructions and use the DIY mask template 2 to make your own masks.