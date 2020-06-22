Set realistic goals to lose weight successfully

The first line of treatment for people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is usually weight loss through a combination of regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Dr Lim Su Lin, chief dietitian at National University Hospital department of dietetics, gives some tips:

1. Set a realistic and achievable weight loss goal

Weight loss takes time. A realistic goal is to aim for a weight loss of 0.5 to 1kg per week or to lose 5kg in two to three months.

2. Record or plan your food intake in the app daily

To meet a weight loss goal, keep track of how many calories you consume.

Research has shown that by monitoring your food intake, you will be more aware of what you eat. This will ultimately help you succeed in achieving your weight loss goal.

Use the Nutritionist Buddy (nBuddy) app to help you plan your meals ahead of time. This will help you choose what to eat wisely.

3. Keep within your daily calorie limit set by the app

To lose weight, you should eat fewer calories than you burn.

The app sets your caloric goals based on your profile. It will prompt you if you exceed your calorie limit for the meal or day.

4. Reach the steps goal set for you

The burning of calories through physical activity, combined with reducing the number of calories you eat, creates a "calorie deficit" that results in weight loss.

Engage in a physical activity that you enjoy so that you are motivated to do it. If you have not been doing exercises, start slow and gradually build up the pace in the next few weeks. Be consistent.

The app can track the number of steps you have achieved through exercises and set a realistic goal you can follow.

5. Build a healthy eating habit

Choose healthier foods and be consistent. Building this lasting habit will not only help you to lose weight but also help you to keep it off later.

The nBuddy app has an automated response system which evaluates the suitability of food choices and provides instant feedback, generating a list of healthier and culturally appropriate alternatives.

6. Weigh yourself twice a week and record your weight in the app

Studies have shown that people who monitor their weight regularly, at least once a week, are more successful in losing weight.

Fix the time and days for weighing yourself, for example, every Wednesday and Saturday.