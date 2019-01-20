Sara Ali Khan to attend Singapore International Indian Expo

SINGAPORE - Fresh off her silver screen debut last year, rising Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is set to lend a dose of star power to the Singapore International Indian Expo 2019 at Suntec Singapore.

Celebrity appearances have been a highlight of the expo every year with Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Manoj Bajpayee attending previously.

Currently in its ninth year and part of the inaugural India Week, the four-day event will start on Thursday (Jan 24).

More than 120 exhibitors will be showcasing their products, spanning foodstuffs like spices and packaged food, ayurvedic products and costume jewellery from India and the region.

On Friday (Jan 25), Khan will interact with attendees from 6pm to 8pm. Five lucky fans, who have registered on the festival website, will also get a chance to interact with the Kedarnath leading lady during a meet-and-greet session.

There will also be workshops for children including a robot building and racing session held by Future Ready Academy.

The festival is organised by tabla! and Tamil Murasu in conjunction with events management company De Ideaz.