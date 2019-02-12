NEW YORK - Actor Richard Gere is a father again, at age 69.

His wife Alejandra Silva, 35, gave birth to a boy a few days ago in New York City, according to E! News.

The baby is their first child, though Gere also has a 19-year-old son from a previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell.

Ms Silva, a publicist, also has a son from a former marriage.

Gere got married last year after a relationship with Ms Silva that started from 2015, shortly after she wrapped up her divorce.

Her father is Mr Ignacio Silva, a former vice-president of the Real Madrid football club in Spain.

In September, she posted a photograph of herself and Gere visiting the Dalai Lama in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The Dalai Lama put his hand on her bump to bless the unborn child.

"Just a few moments ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come," she wrote on Instagram about the meeting. "We couldn't announce it (the pregnancy) before telling HH Dalai Lama."

Gere, a Buddhist, is a long-time friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.

The actor, who was also married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, will return to the small screen for the first time in nearly three decades, playing a media mogul in upcoming BBC drama series MotherFatherSon.