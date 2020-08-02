Rediscover Singapore

There is an upside to going nowhere during this pandemic.

While borders stay shut and leisure travel remains a forlorn hope, whopping discounts and deals can be found for attractions in one's own backyard.

Domestic tourism was given a great big push recently, with a $45 million campaign launched to drive local spending.

The nine-month SingapoRediscovers campaign by the Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore and Sentosa Development Corporation aims to give local lifestyle and tourism firms a much-needed boost amid the coronavirus recession.

While social distancing and Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, discounts and freebies, amounting to hundreds of dollars in some cases, help sweeten the no-travel deal.

So put on your sunglasses and vacation clothes and nab some bargains.

Here are 15 discounted or free attractions and activities to check out.

1 UP YOUR IG GAME

Check out #Instawalk by Tribe, an agency that offers local tours.

Wow your followers by learning influencer tricks for taking photos on a guided tour of Bugis (right), Waterloo Street and Kampong Glam.

Price: This "Buy 5 Pay for 4" deal works out to $44 a person, from the original price of $70.

Info: singaporediscovers.tribe-tours.com

2 GO FISH



PHOTO: MY FISHING FRENZY ACADEMY



Looking for a new hobby? Learn to fish in a day on tranquil Lazarus Island with the Beginner Angler's Course by My Fishing Frenzy Academy.

Price: $85, down from $100. Use the promo code "SGUnited" from now till the end of the month.

Info: www.mffa.com.sg/beginner-angler

3 TAKE A GHOST STORIES TOUR



PHOTO: ORIENTAL TRAVEL AND TOURS



Curious about things that go bump in the night? The Creepy Tales of Singapore tour takes you to a cemetery and World War II sites. Organised by Oriental Travel and Tours, participants will be armed with candles and equipment used to detect paranormal activity.

Price: $315 for a group of five, down from $750. From Aug 19 to Sept 16, to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival. Use the promo code "ST30" when booking online. Other discounts may apply outside of these dates.

Info: www.oriental.tours

4 BATTLE ZOMBIES IN VR



PHOTO: ZERO LATENCY SINGAPORE





Enter Undead Arena at Suntec City by Zero Latency, which offers multi-player virtual-reality gaming experiences.

Your mission is to battle zombies in front of a bloodthirsty crowd presided by a game-show host. You may need to recall lessons learnt from The Hunger Games (2012 to 2015) and Train To Busan (2016) films.

Go with four friends a session as Covid-19 restrictions apply, even in zombie warfare.

Price: Use promo code "YAYNEWGAME" for a 30 per cent discount on online bookings till Aug 14. For example, an off-peak ticket of $48 is now $33.60.

Info: zerolatencyvr.com/singapore/book-now

5 CYCLE UNDER THE STARS



PHOTO: LET’S GO TOUR SINGAPORE



Take in twinkling lights reflected in the water, as well as skyline icons like the National Stadium, on the Marina Bay Night cycling tour organised by Let's Go Tour Singapore.

Price: $50, reduced from $60. Offer valid till the end of next month.

Info: www.letsgobikesingapore.com

6 HAVE A BLAST WITH OBSTACLES



PHOTO: NERF ACTION XPERIENCE



Kids can romp in a series of play zones at Nerf Action Xperience in Marina Square. Besides shooting Nerf blasters with foam ammunition, youngsters can climb ropes, scale walls and navigate obstacle courses.

Price: Get four tickets for the price of three at $147. The offer is valid till the end of the month.

Info: nerfax.com.sg/ticket-info

7 EXPLORE JEWEL'S ATTRACTIONS



PHOTO: JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT



Even if you cannot hop on a plane, you can enjoy a mini-break at Jewel Changi Airport.

Bounce on massive nets five storeys above the ground and lose yourself in mazes at Canopy Park, or learn what makes the airport tick at Changi Experience Studio, a digital attraction.

Price: Get 55 per cent off attractions at Jewel till the end of this month. For instance, a child's ticket for Manulife Sky Nets, which costs $16, is now $7.20.

Info: Buy tickets for Canopy Park attractions at jewelchangiairport.com/en/ticketing.html. For Changi Experience Studio, go to www.jewelchangiairport.com/en/attractions/ces.html

8 GET UP CLOSE WITH ANIMALS



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



For the National Day period, Singapore residents visiting the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari or Jurong Bird Park can get 55 per cent off a second admission with every paying adult. The promotion is valid from tomorrow to Aug 31, except between Aug 8 and Aug 10.

Price: Varies

Info: www.wrs.com.sg/wildaboutsg

9 RIDE THE LUGE FOR LESS



PHOTO: SKYLINE LUGE SENTOSA



Good deals beckon in Sentosa for those seeking rides on the Skyline Luge, a wheeled vehicle on purposebuilt tracks.

Until next month, all healthcare workers in Singapore can get a complimentary Luge Play Pass, which retails at $40, by showing valid healthcare identification at the Skyline Luge Sentosa ticket desk.

The Luge Play Pass, which is valid for a year, offers perks such as unlimited Luge rides at $5 each. The public can purchase the pass at a 15 per cent discount this month.

Price: Use the promo code "playpass15" to buy an annual pass for $34.

Info: www.skylineluge.com/en/sentosa/buy-tickets

10 HAVE FUN IN THE SNOW



PHOTO: SNOW CITY SINGAPORE



If you are dreaming of a ski holiday, Snow City in Jurong offers a taste of winter entertainment. Roughhouse in sub-zero temperatures or slide down a three-storey slope. An upcoming attraction at this indoor snow centre will feature target shooting with paintball markers.

Price: Get 30 per cent off snow play sessions for one or two hours. This online promotion is valid till the end of next month. Discounted prices start at $8.40 for a child ticket.

Info: ticket.snowcity.com.sg

11 TRY IMPROV



PHOTO: ADITYA SRIVASTAVA & DANIEL ROUQUETTE



Embrace the freedom of unscripted moments with the Improv for Everyone taster sessions - workshops on improvisational theatre conducted by The Improv Company. Boost your creativity and self-confidence by trying improv games and creating and performing stories on the fly.

Price: $20

Info: www.improv.sg/improv4everyone

12 FREE-FALL INDOORS



PHOTO: IFLY SINGAPORE



Experience indoor skydiving at a discount with iFLY Singapore in Sentosa.

Price: The original price of $89 for the Teaser Package, which includes one skydive, has been cut to $56. It now also comes with a free upgrade of a second skydive. Participants have until Aug 10 to book this promotion online under "First Timers' Experience".

Info: www.iflysingapore.com

13 PLAY, STAY AND DINE AT RWS



PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is offering discounts for its many attractions and dining venues, as well as staycations.

Price: National Day promotions for this month include tickets to Universal Studios Singapore at $59, down from $77. A two-day staycation package at Hotel Michael, which includes two adult tickets to S.E.A. Aquarium, starts at $328, down from $600.

Info: www.rwsentosa.com/en/reopening/attractions and www.rwsentosa.com/en/reopening/hotels

14 VISIT MUSEUMS ON-SITE AND ONLINE



PHOTO: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD



The upcoming National Day weekend will see National Day-themed activities on-site and online at the National Museum of Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum, Indian Heritage Centre, Malay Heritage Centre and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall.

Highlights include the newest permanent galleries at the Asian Civilisations Museum, showcasing fashion, jewellery and ceramics. These halls can also be viewed on mobile devices.

Price: Free

Info: roots.sg/learn/stories/SGCULTUREANYWHERE-X-Heritage

15 SOLVE AN ONLINE MYSTERY



PHOTO: NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD



If you are seeking an adrenaline rush, but do not want to get out of bed, check out virtual escape room The Search For The National Symbols.

Until Aug 14, travel back in time to solve an online mystery involving the music score for the National Anthem, which has been stolen.

Other National Day contests and quizzes can be found on the Instagram account of the Preservation of Sites and Monuments (@nationalmonuments_sg), a division of the National Heritage Board.

Price: Free

Info: psmnhb.com/escape