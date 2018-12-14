Prudential Marina Bay Carnival returns with more rides and games from Dec 22

SINGAPORE - If you loved last year's Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, billed as Singapore's biggest carnival, get ready for even more fun and excitement when it returns for a second edition from next Saturday (Dec 22).

This time, the funfair will have more rides and games - 50, up from more than 40 last year - coming from all around the globe.

Four new rides are also expected to be introduced, such as the Wave Swinger - the centrepiece of this year's carnival - where riders will be swung round in seats attached to a rotating roof.

Murals of local landmarks Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands will also be painted on the ride, which is making its first appearance in South-east Asia.

In addition, old favourites such as the twirly Euro Coaster, with its medium-level thrills, and the Jungle River, featuring gentle turns before heading down to a big splash, are set to return. Up to 50 different types of toys will also be available at the game booths.

At the bowling game booth, for example, visitors get to knock down bowling pins by rolling balls to hit them. The fewer balls used, the bigger the prize.

This year's event will be held only at the Bayfront Event Space, unlike last year's edition, which spanned the space and The Promontory.

It will cover about 23,000 sq m, smaller than last year's 25,000 sq m, and its duration is shorter.

Mr Barnabas Chia, 37, who heads the carnival's organising team, says: "Following feedback from last year's visitors, we have decided to hold the event this year in one area instead of two, to help create a more inclusive and festive environment for all carnival goers. We do not want to dilute the experience."

Last year's carnival welcomed 1.4 million visitors, and this year's event will see new games, elements, festive programmes and promotions.

Those who subscribe to the carnival's e-newsletter and buy an early bird package, available until next Friday (Dec 21), can earn up to 15 per cent bonus credits.

There will also be monthly themed dress contests. From the carnival's opening to Jan 25, visitors who are dressed most in line with the theme "future-forward" will get to skip the queue and stand a chance to win bonus credits.

Prudential Marina Bay Carnival

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Avenue WHEN: Dec 22 to March 24, 4pm to 11pm daily (extended hours until 2am on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve; closed from 4pm to 7pm on Jan 24 and Feb 15, as well as the whole of Jan 18) ADMISSION: Free. Credits for the rides, games and food can be purchased onsite or at marinabaycarnival.sg.

Entry into the carnival remains free, although visitors have to pay to take rides and play games.

These prices, however, have been made more accessible. Almost all rides costing $10 or more last year now cost $9, except the Mach 5, which maintains its price at $14. Visitors who wish to skip the queues at selected rides can also buy fast track passes at $30 a person. Games cost $5 to $8 to play.

The co-producers of this year's carnival are Pico Pro and The Great European Carnival, while Prudential Singapore returns as its title sponsor.