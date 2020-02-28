Post a note or drawing to support healthcare workers

The National Gallery Singapore is inviting artists and members of the public to show their support for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

From now until March, they can pen words of encouragement or create drawings, and upload them on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #SgartforHCW and #nationalgallerysingapore.

Selected entries will be displayed in the public spaces of hospitals.

These efforts are part of a campaign organised by the Gallery in collaboration with the Singapore Medical Association.

From today, the Gallery is also offering free admission for healthcare workers and one other companion of theirs to exhibitions held there.

