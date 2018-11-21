New independent cinema to open in King Albert Park area

SINGAPORE - A new cinema is opening in the Bukit Timah Road area in early December.

EagleWings Cinematics, located in the King Albert Park Residences Mall, will feature two halls with premium seats and two halls with standard seats.

KAP Residences Mall is located at 9, King Albert Park.

The cinema is an independent operation run by retail and lifestyle company EagleWings Group and is not a branch of one of Singapore's major multiplex chains, such as Golden Village, Shaw Organisation or Cathay Cineplexes.

The standard halls will have 60 and 63 seats each respectively, and the premium halls will have 12 and 18 seats each respectively.

The premium halls' lounge area will feature massage chairs, soft-drink vending machines that let customers choose from over 50 flavours and food from the currently operating EagleWings Loft cafe in the mall.

Ticket prices have yet to be decided and the cinema will screen major releases shown in other mainstream cineplexes.

Today, there are no cinemas in the King Albert Park area. The closest outlets are the WE Cinemas at 321 Clementi, and the outlets in the West, such as Cathay Cineplex Jem and Shaw Theatres JCube.

The refurbished KAP Residences Mall will include other shopping, entertainment, healthcare and food operations run by the EagleWings Group, making it the mall's largest tenant.

The group's other outlets include CAMACA, a health-oriented cafe and Jomachi, a fashion store. They are all opening in early December.

Dr Julian Theng, founder and medical director of Eagle Eye Centre and founder of the EagleWings Group, said in a press statement that his firm wanted to avoid the "cookie-cutter mall concept", and so stayed away from the usual fast-food and supermarket anchor tenant ideas.

In the end, the team opted for a cinema that "takes the movie-going experience to a whole new level" with "luxurious lounges, plush seats and gourmet snacks", he said.