Netflix rolls out Top 10 most popular titles in Singapore

What are Singaporeans currently watching on Netflix?

Are viewers taking another look at Hyun Bin in hit K-drama Crash Landing On You or are they still stuck in Hawkins and hanging out with the children via past seasons of Stranger Things?

Starting today, viewers can find out what others here are watching, as the streaming service giant rolls out a list of Singapore's Top 10 most popular titles on its platform.

This list, updated daily, bases its ranking on the number of accounts watching at least two minutes of a film, series or special during its first 28 days on the service.

Netflix launched similar Top 10 lists in Britain and Mexico last year, but this is the first time every other territory in the world, including Singapore, will get its own country-specific data.

Netflix, which rarely reveals streaming numbers, said in a media release: "We're constantly looking for ways to make Netflix better. It's why we've been experimenting with Top 10 lists in Mexico and the UK for the last six-plus months.

"Members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more."