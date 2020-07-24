ST On the Road: The latest motorbikes and accessories in the market

Whether you are looking at the bike of your dream or upgrading your existing one with the latest bike or riding accessories, ST On The Road has it covered.

BOON SIEW SINGAPORE



PHOTO: BOON SIEW SINGAPORE



Looking for a new ride to turn heads? Check out Boon Siew Singapore’s latest additions to their two-wheeled lineup, the latest being.The popular Honda ADV150 — pegged as the ‘city adventurer’ scooter with a design inspired by its bigger brothers such as the Africa Twin and X-ADV. Another fresh bike in their lineup is the Honda CMX500 Rebel — a raw, minimalistic lowrider with modern functions and a sleek one-touch circular display. Boon Siew Singapore’s bestselling models include the favourite go-to 2B bike, the Honda CB125R, their flagship mid-range maxi scooter Honda Forza 300 and CB125R’s big brother, the CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe. Head down to Boon Siew Singapore’s showroom, where you can also check out their range of Honda bikes.

BOON SIEW SINGAPORE Address: 370 Ubi Road 3, Singapore 408651 (Ubi Showroom), 255 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159937 (Alexandra Showroom)

Contact: 6513-9339 (Ubi Showroom), 6513 9627 (Alexandra Showroom)

Website: boonsiewhonda.com.sg

DIRT WHEEL



PHOTO: DIRT WHEEL



KTM’s new 390 Adventure is a versatile bike for those wanting a little more vroom in their daily rides. Its punchy 43 horsepower engine produces enough torque to help you shoot out of tight spots or easily manoeuvre through traffic, with a smooth acceleration that is easy to modulate. The bike’s upright riding position, wide handlebar and low weight provides ergonomic support that responds readily to the rider. It’s designed with safety features such as adjustable suspension, a slipper clutch, off-road footpegs with removable rubber inserts, Bosch cornering-sensitive ABS and traction control. With a machine price of $13,500 and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, the bike is an excellent value-for-money option. Check out the KTM 390 Adventure at Dirt Wheel, the official distributor of KTM bikes.

DIRT WHEEL Address: 9004 Tampines Street 93, #01-100, Singapore 528838 (Head Office), 1008 Bukit Merah Lane 3, #01-16, Singapore 159722 (Branch)

Contact: 6783 3063 / 6783 6463 (Head Office), 6254 2860 (Branch)

Website: www.ktm.com.sg and www.ktm.com/en-sg/models/travel/ktm-390-adventure2020.html

CHOONG KOK AGENCY



PHOTO: CHOONG KOK AGENCY



Go places with one of today’s most powerful 150cc super street bikes. The Zontes ZT150G1, available at Choong Kok Agency, features a 20-litre fuel tank and clocks a 1000+km mileage. It also has a Euro 5 emission water cool fuel injection engine, a slipper clutch, spoke tubeless wheels, smart keyless control system, contemporary digital function GPS and USB, Eco & Sports riding mode, a safety front and rear ABS braking system and more, with a three-year or 30,000km engine and two-year or 20,000km electronic component warranty. Get 10 times synthetic engine oil for free, while stocks last. A special introductory price and an early bird special package are also available. A household name in the industry since 1975, Choong Kok Agency is a one-stop customer service centre with showrooms in Kaki Bukit, Jurong and Woodland for test rides.

CHOONG KOK AGENCY Address: 79 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, Shun Li Industrial Park, Singapore 417952 (Kaki Bukit HQ), Blk 343 Jurong East St 31, #01-63, Singapore 600343 (Jurong) and 280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5, #01-27 Harvest @ Woodlands, Singapore 757322 (Woodland)

Contact: 6748 5455 (Kaki Bukit HQ), 6566 6180 (Jurong), 6334 3855 (Woodland)

Website: cka.com.sg

Visit @zontessg on Facebook or search ‘Zontes’ on YouTube for more information on the bike.

LIQUI MOLY



PHOTO: LIQUI MOLY



The leading engine oil brand from Germany has been the exclusive lubricant supplier to the Moto2 and Moto3 racing series since 2015. All teams of these classes must use their Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Street Race engine oil. Liqui Moly offers a comprehensive motorbike product range. Their engine oil range caters to street bikes, race bikes, off-road bikes or scooters alike, and offers fuel and oil additives, gear oils, fork oils, brake fluids, coolants and bike care essentials such as chain lubes, chain cleaners, helmet visor cleaners and leather care solutions. This one-stop brand has more than 4,000 products for your bikes, cars, household, marine, aero, gardening and more. Sign up for Liqui Moly’s #iuseit Loyalty Program with a minimum spending of $50 and enjoy exclusive deals available from various lifestyle merchants listed on www.LMSVP.com/iuseit. .

LIQUI MOLY Website: www.LMSVP.com

Facebook & Instagram: @liquimolysingapore

E-mail: info.sg@liquimolyasia.com

HODAKA MOTOWORLD



PHOTO: HODAKA MOTOWORLD



RS Taichi has been developing racing leather suits and riding apparels for over 30 years. The leading riding apparel manufacturer in Japan is known for their innovative and high-end racing suits, gloves, textile jackets and more. One of their patented technologies is the Drymaster which has been incorporated into their riding jackets, gloves, boots and raincoats. Drymaster uses a high-performance waterproof polyurethane coating and breathable material that has a water pressure resistance of 20,000mm and a moisture permeability of 10,000g/㎡/24h. Ride comfortably by keeping dry with the help of Drymaster that helps wick moisture out while ventilating the hot air from the inside.