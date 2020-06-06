BMW 4-series to arrive by the fourth quarter of this year

BMW's new 4-series Coupe is bigger and bolder. It is 128mm longer, 27mm wider and 6mm taller than its predecessor, with a wheelbase extended by 41mm to 2,851mm. With slender pillars, long doors with frameless windows and a flowing roofline, the car is sleek. A massive grille in front makes a bold statement.

There are seven variants, including a range-topping 3-litre inline-six petrol M440i xDrive. This has 374hp and 500Nm of torque, allowing it to reach 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 248kmh. The new model will arrive in Singapore by the fourth quarter of this year, but only as 2-litre four-cylinder variants.

Prices will range from around $220,000 to $250,000 with a certificate of entitlement.

A Hyundai for Spider-Man?

Hyundai Motor and Sony Pictures have entered into a multi-picture promotional partnership that will feature the carmaker's new models and technologies.

Under the deal, Hyundai will also offer substantial marketing support and the companies will collaborate on a wide range of ancillary content creation.

Hyundai's new cars will star in five upcoming Sony films, including Uncharted (July next year), the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home (November next year) and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (October 2022).

Audi to focus on high-tech Artemis

Audi will develop a new flagship range called Artemis. The project is headed by Mr Alex Hitzinger, a motorsport chief engineer in charge of autonomous driving in the group.

Resources and technologies of the entire Volkswagen Group will be available for this high-tech project, which will form a blueprint for future products across the VW conglomerate.

Hyundai Santa Fe with striking new look

Hyundai's next Santa Fe features a rugged yet sophisticated new design. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will debut.

Hyundai says it is based on a new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform. Due to arrive in Singapore by the fourth quarter of this year, the flagship sport utility vehicle comes on the back of what was then called a new model in 2018.

Its striking front-end design stands out through a wide grille and slim lamps. It has wider wheel arch claddings and new alloy wheel designs, including a 20-inch option. Inside, a modern and sophisticated cockpit awaits.

VW Golf line-up expanded

The new Volkswagen Golf line-up has been expanded to include a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol model. This turbocharged unit goes from standstill to 100kmh in 10.2 seconds and to a top speed of 202kmh. This new engine will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

A mild-hybrid version of this engine with dual-clutch transmission will be available later.

Porsche Centre Singapore allows buyers to pay monthly interest starting from $356

Porsche Centre Singapore is offering a flexible financing scheme which allows buyers to pay only the interest, starting from $356 a month, for the first 12 months. They will then service only the principle amount from the second year. Alternatively, they can opt for a zero-downpayment option.

VW unveils facelifted Arteon

The next Arteon grand tourer from Volkswagen will have a Shooting Brake (wagon) variant. VW released impressions of the two cars, ahead of a virtual unveiling.

The wagon is dynamic, elegant and versatile, and will be launched along with a major facelift of the current Arteon.

The car will have a completely new cockpit, with the latest modular infotainment systems. New intelligent assist systems will also be introduced, including a semi-autonomous function for highway cruising up to 210kmh.

Lamborghini gets a Lego model

Lamborghini and Lego have teamed up to produce the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 (left) - a 3,696-piece 1:8 scale model of the hybrid supercar. It features a replica of the car's V12 engine, a moveable rear spoiler, front and rear suspension, and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Lamborghini badge.