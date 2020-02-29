VW plug-in hybrid Touareg R with 462hp

Volkswagen has unveiled a plug-in hybrid Touareg R boasting 462hp and 700Nm of torque.

Fitted with 22-inch wheels, it offers semi-autonomous driving at up to 250kmh. Power comes from a 3-litre turbocharged V6 engine paired with an electric motor.

Citroen DS 9 may arrive by second half of next year

The DS 9 luxury saloon from Citroen could arrive by the second half of next year.

With a length of 4.93m and width of 1.85m, the car has a wheelbase of nearly 2.9m. With a nod to the original 1955 DS, the DS 9 has cone shapes at the outside edges of the roof. The cones house new tail-lights.

Initially, the car will be offered with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain producing 225hp and capable of travelling up to 50km in pure electric mode.

Mated to an eight-speed autobox, it is expected to hit 100kmh in under six seconds. The line-up will be topped by two more power units - a 250hp, two-wheel-drive with increased range; and a 360hp with variable all-wheel-drive. A 225hp petrol engine model will also be available.

Stamford Tyres opens 11th outlet

Home-grown tyre and wheel specialist Stamford Tyres has set up a retail outlet near the Alexandra-Leng Kee motor belt.

The location of its 11th outlet in Alexandra Village enables the listed group to service its corporate business partners as well as car distributors in the vicinity.

Stocking wheels up to 21 inches in size, the outlet spans 49 sq m and cost $300,000 to set up.

Many drivers clueless about in-car tech features

More than a third of motorists in Britain do not use or understand the technological features in their cars. And nearly three-quarters say technology was not explained properly by dealers, with a quarter claiming they were given no information about their cars' technology.

According to a study by organisers of this year's The British Motor Show, which takes place at Farnborough International from Aug 20 to 23, more than a third of drivers are not aware of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or high-tech infotainment platforms.

DS Aero Sport Lounge clocks 2.8-second century sprint Citroen's luxury unit DS will unveil an electric concept called Aero Sport Lounge. Inside, the dashboard does not have any instrument display. Instead, satin cotton and illuminated three-dimensional weaving will form an uncluttered panel running from pillar to pillar.

Powered by a 500kW motor, it has a claimed range of 650km and a century sprint of just 2.8 seconds.

VW, Skoda moving out of MacPherson

Volkswagen and Skoda will move out of their MacPherson premises by end-March.

After-sales will be consolidated at VW's Alexandra facility, with new space created on the second floor. Capacity remains unchanged, with a new queuing system expected to improve efficiency and customer service.

Their MacPherson workshop at 1 Kampong Ampat will remain open till March 13.

VW's used-car unit Das WeltAuto has moved to Leng Kee Autopoint (next to Skoda Centre Singapore). Some backend operations will also move to Autopoint.

Hyundai, Kia to use predictive gear-shifting system

Hyundai and Kia cars will soon be able to change gears ahead of changes in road conditions. Using information and communication technology, this predictive gear-shifting control system will be the first among mass-market cars.

The system software collects and interprets real-time input from underlying technologies, including 3D navigation equipped with a precise map of the road as well as cameras and radar for smart cruise control.

Polestar Precept packed with tech

Polestar's Precept is a luxury electric saloon with a 3.1m wheelbase, which accommodates a large battery pack. Its front grille is replaced by a Polestar SmartZone, representing a shift from breathing to seeing.

An area which once channelled air to radiators and the combustion engine now houses technology for safety sensors and driver assistance functions.

A Lidar pod, mounted atop the glass roof, is given optimal visibility as a next step towards increased driving assistance.

New Maserati sports car called MC20

Maserati's new sports car is named MC20, which means Maserati Corse 2020, and celebrates the brand's return to racing.

There are no details about the powertrain, but speculation is that a six-or eight-cylinder mid-mounted engine will have some form of electric assistance.

VW Caddy with 19 driving aids

The fifth-generation Volkswagen Caddy looks even rounder than its predecessor, with more connectivity and efficiency packed in.

The versatile vehicle boasts 19 new or improved driver assistance systems.

Kuga SUV is Ford's most electrified vehicle

Ford has announced that its new Kuga sport utility vehicle will deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency, with up to 31 per cent savings from its predecessor.

It will be Ford's most electrified vehicle, with a plug-in hybrid variant capable of going for up to 56km on pure electric mode.

It combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson-cycle engine with an electric motor. Singapore agent Regent Motors is in talks to bring in the car.

UK study: Public EV charge costs 10 times more than home charge

Public charging points can cost motorists on average five times as much as home charging, a British study concludes. And using a fast charger can cost more than running an equivalent car on diesel.

About 40 per cent of British homes do not have a driveway, so the majority of electric vehicle owners will end up using public charging eventually. According to auto magazine What Car?, charging an electric vehicle using a public charging point can cost almost 10 times more than charging up at home.

VW ID3 to have innovative gearbox

Volkswagen's new two-stage single-speed transmission for its electric vehicles will debut in the Golf-sized ID3.

To achieve the maximum power of 150kW, the electric drive unit must rotate at high speeds. In order to provide a high level of torque, a 10x transmission ratio is used. The gearbox has a two-stage design with two smaller cogs instead of one big one to save space.

As a result, the electric drive motor in the ID3 provides a maximum torque of 310Nm constantly over a wide range of speeds. A maximum speed of 160kmh is reached at 16,000rpm.