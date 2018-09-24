Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Andruew Tang, Founder of Singapore Pro Wrestling

20:59 mins

Synopsis: In The Hot Seat, we pin down the Founder of Singapore Pro Wrestling, Andruew Tang aka ‘The Statement’ on how he grapples with the business side of the sport and what he's doing to make it more popular.

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle on Money FM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiq