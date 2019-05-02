Money FM podcast: Influence - Singer-songwriter Inch Chua on composing her first theatrical production

Influence: Singer-songwriter Inch Chua on composing her first theatrical production

Synopsis: Singer-songwriter Inch Chua talks about the process of conceiving, writing and composing her first theatrical production 'Til the End of the World, We’ll Meet in No Man’s Land.

She also talks about the differences between writing a song and a play. Referencing her own personal experiences, Chua shares some of the struggles local musicians face and how they can overcome them by having a different mindset.

