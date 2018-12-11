Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - The Great American Brunch

Coffee with Claressa: The Great American Brunch

16:45 mins

Synopsis: Chef John Kunkel is the founder of 50 Eggs Inc, that operates some of Miami's most popular restaurants.

He was in Singapore recently to launch The Great American Brunch at his restaurant here called the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at Marina Bay Sands Singapore. He stops by for Coffee with Claressa and gives us the lowdown on what makes his American brunch great.

