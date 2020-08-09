Mental health advocates bridge support gaps online

Writing once saved Ms Nicole K.'s life. Now, she is using it to help others.

In 2011, struggling with major depression and generalised anxiety disorder, it was penning a suicide note that brought her back from the brink.

"Writing helped me de-escalate my emotions," says Ms K., now in her 30s, who has kept a journal since her childhood. Throughout her mental health journey, which began when she was diagnosed in 2006, journaling has helped her identify trends, themes and triggers.

Her brush with death led her to seek out a new psychiatrist, a fresh course of medication and regular therapy, which all helped put her on the course to recovery. For the first time in five years, she realised that her mind was clear.

"I thought it shouldn't have to take so long for people to get the help they need," says Ms K., who declined to reveal her surname.

In 2014, she started mental health publication The Tapestry Project SG, which offers encouragement to people with mental health conditions through first-person stories.

In February, it introduced a new section called #CopingCovid19 stories, in which contributors share their experiences. Stories cover topics such as parenting, financial stress and guilt about not feeling productive enough at home.

"With social distancing, it can get depressing as I am all on my own," writes Ms Gerlind Quek, 40, who has bipolar disorder and works in the funeral industry.

The #CopingCovid19 stories are among new online initiatives launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Others, such as online workshops by mental health charity Clarity Singapore, offer a safe space for people to seek help and ask questions about mental health conditions.

The toll of Covid-19 goes beyond rising case numbers and deaths. Over the past few months, psychological effects such as social isolation, anxiety, boredom and stress have emerged as people have had to adapt rapidly to the changing circumstances. Here and abroad, the number of calls to mental health hotlines have spiked.

This is the third of a five-part series to showcase people in Singapore who have come together to uplift the community in these trying times. Read more at str.sg/purpose

Mr Neo Eng Chuan, founder and principal psychologist of counselling and psychological private practice Caper Spring, adds that being confined at home can put a strain on distressed romantic or familial relationships as tension is compounded over time. People also have fewer options to help them cope, such as going to work, meeting friends or exercising, he says.

And for those with mental health issues, it was a "big blow" when psychological treatment was omitted from a list of essential services allowed to operate under the circuit breaker, says Ms K., who juggles freelance writing and running the non-profit online publication.

"Our mission has always been to let people know they are not alone, especially now when people are behind closed doors. I hope the stories will reassure people that it is okay to struggle during this time," she adds.

Meanwhile, staff at Clarity Singapore, which also runs youth platform The Yes Initiative, have also adapted swiftly over the past few months, taking existing programmes online and even launching new ones.

In April, midway through a free eight-week programme for youth with mental health conditions called Project Bloom, facilitators shifted the programme online to comply with circuit breaker measures.

And in May, they moved twice-yearly in-person mental health workshops online and increased their frequency to once a month.

These workshops, which previously cost $15 for an introductory session and three small-group sessions, used to see 15 to 30 people each time.

Now, the free 90-minute sessions attract between 40 and 70 participants. Sessions target those with mental health conditions - such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety and depression - as well as their caregivers.

"We want to reach out to people who are hesitant about seeking help when it comes to mental health. Online, it is less intimidating as people can ask questions in the chat box and don't have to show their faces in the video," says intervention programmes manager Rebecca Oh.

The success of venturing online has sparked new experiments, such as piloting a new programme for those suffering from skin-related mental health issues.

Ms Oh explains that there is a link between conditions such as eczema and acne, and mental wellness. Sufferers may have trouble sleeping or lack the confidence to go to school.

"We heard feedback that there aren't any avenues for such specialised support in Singapore and want to plug this gap," she says, adding that the organisation intends to run the workshop on a recurring basis.

Down the line, they want to offer both online and offline programmes to continue providing accessible help to the community.

Beyond the practical help they can offer, these mental health advocates agree that online platforms are a way to reduce stigma surrounding various conditions.

Ms K. says: "Sharing stories empowers the writers and lets people see them as more than their condition. This not only promotes empathy, but also bridges the gap between them and society at large."

For more information, go to thetapestryproject.sg or @theyesinitiative on Instagram

Caring for the community

CELEBRATING NATIONAL DAY WITH SENIORS

Social distancing measures means this year's National Day celebrations will be smaller in scale, but Singapore-based social enterprise Ace Seniors, or Aces, has made sure they will be no less special for 6,404 seniors in 23 nursing homes and community hospitals across the island.

Working with more than 800 volunteers, corporations and organisations, it organised activities such as parade screenings and the baking of a 10kg cake for each nursing home, as well as offering special meals that include hawker food and dim sum, and National Day care packs customised for each senior.

Public servants, volunteer groups and students also put up virtual programmes such as pre-recorded video shows and Zoom sessions that include singing and dancing.

DBS STAFF KEEP ELDERLY ENGAGED

Volunteers from DBS Bank have been helping to keep up the spirits of seniors through virtual engagement sessions.

Activities include gardening with edibles, playing games, singing along to YouTube videos and simple exercises tailored to the seniors' interests. The online sessions are held at Lions Befrienders senior activity centres, which residents visit during the day. Many of them live in rental units nearby.

A total of 850 volunteers have kept 429 seniors company since the programme was launched last month to ease the feelings of boredom or loneliness that may have come about as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

FREE THERAPY SESSIONS

With the pandemic possibly taking a toll on mental health, Caper Spring, a private clinic in Thomson, is offering three free therapy sessions to anyone who needs help.

Sessions are run by volunteers who are either undergoing or about to start a master's degree in counselling. Subsequent sessions will cost $50, a third of the clinic's usual rate.

Founder and principal psychologist Neo Eng Chuan says about 25 people have signed up since the service was launched last month. Many are women aged 20 to 25.

He adds: "You don't need to have a mental health condition to come in and get help - it is for anyone who is struggling and needs a listening ear."

For more information, go to caperspring.com.