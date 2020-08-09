Lions Of Healthcare online platform offers treats, deals and offers for 60,000 healthcare workers

Thanking healthcare workers was not enough for Mr Adrian Tan.

The head of Ad Planet Group, Singapore's largest local independent communication agency, corralled the creative forces of his team in May - when Singapore was in the midst of the circuit breaker - to "do something more".

The result is a one-stop online platform called Lions of Healthcare We Thank You, which was launched last Wednesday and encourages companies in Singapore to reward healthcare staff with lifestyle treats.

Mr Tan, 64, says: "It all started in April, when my wife and I discussed how we could play a role in supporting the needs of healthcare staff, who showed such great dedication and sacrifice despite the dangers they faced testing and treating Covid-19 patients."

Although healthcare staff were sweltering under personal protective equipment, they did not buckle under pressure, observed the couple.

For the portal, he formed a team from Ad Planet, which included his wife Tan Shook Wah; Mr Colt Seow, lead of creative strategy; account director Linus Lui; creative director Desmond Kuah; art director Siow Han Sheng; and copywriter Kevin Ho.

Because of safe-distancing restrictions, the team met on video- conferencing platform Zoom, cold-called enterprises for support and sent out e-mails.

It took about two months for businesses to come on board.

"For healthcare staff, downtime and simple pleasures are a luxury, given the hectic nature of their work," Mr Tan says.

While the number of Covid-19 cases here has surpassed 54,000, the number of deaths, at 27, makes Singapore one of the countries with the lowest mortality rate.

This is something Mr Tan says speaks volumes about the dedication of the nation's healthcare staff.

Ad Planet has curated 139 offers from 118 enterprises on the platform, with more expected after the launch to include services that will appeal to the different lifestyles and preferences of healthcare staff.

One of the enterprise partners, Mr Mark Shaw, chairman of the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba), believes that the initiative comes at a time when solidarity and support within the community for front-line staff are key.

"Orba is humbled to have an opportunity to give back and play a role in acknowledging our healthcare workforce," says the 51-year-old.

"Together with our Orchard Road stakeholders, exclusive bundle deals and promotions have been designed especially for our front-line and healthcare heroes, who have shown their dedication and hard work in protecting public health and keeping our nation safe."

Other enterprise partners include leading hotels, food and beverage outlets, fashion and beauty houses, and energy company Sembcorp.

Mrs Tan, 63, says: "Each enterprise decides how it wishes to express its thanks, and we are reaching out to a wide range of companies."

Benefits offered on the portal run the gamut from spa sessions to dining discount vouchers.

For instance, Millennium Hotels and Resorts is offering healthcare staff a 50 per cent discount on rooms, while the Teyst Group of restaurants, which includes La Mensa, The Daily Cut and Muchachos, has shaved off half the price of meals.

Nursing officer Elizabeth Phua from Singapore General Hospital is one of the beneficiaries of the initiative. During the pandemic, apart from the stressful work situation, she could not meet friends or even share a meal with colleagues at break times.

"It hasn't been easy for us," says Ms Phua, who is in her early 30s. "Now that some restrictions are lifted, we are really appreciative that we can start to enjoy the many exclusive offers from Lions of Healthcare."

The platform is accessible to the more than 60,000 healthcare workers from over 40 hospitals and healthcare institutions, including the National Healthcare Group, National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth clusters, as well as from the private sector, such as the IHH Healthcare Group and Raffles Medical Group.

Professor Yeoh Khay Guan, 57, chief executive of NUHS, says: "The support and appreciation of the community encourage us and give us renewed strength in the ongoing fight against Covid-19."

