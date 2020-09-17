Lifestyle Picks Podcast: Ticketed live concert series by 24 Owls adapts to Covid-19 era

Lifestyle Picks Ep 94: Ticketed live concert series by 24 Owls adapts to Covid-19 era

6:54 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' entertainment and nightlife reporter Anjali Raguraman as she shares her music picks this week.

The organisers behind indie music festivals Laneway Singapore and Alex Blake Charlie - 24 Owls - are back with a ticketed live concert series called Flock At The Nest.

It is a platform for local musicians as well as foreign acts passing through Singapore.

Pre-recorded at a new live performance venue at the Pasir Panjang Power Station A called The Nest, the first edition kicks off on Oct 9 at 8pm with performances by homegrown acts Benjamin Kheng, Lew Loh and Marian Carmel.

To recreate the atmosphere of a gig at home, viewers can also purchase individual or group tickets that come with a bottled cocktail/mocktail delivery to your doorstep, via www.24owls.sg

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

