Lifestyle Picks Podcast: New exhibitions as a response to the pandemic

Lifestyle Picks Ep 92: New exhibitions at National Gallery Singapore as a response to the pandemic

9:40 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, find out about lifestyle and even stay-home entertainment choices during the Covid-19 period in Singapore.

This week, Money FM's Bernard Lim hosts The Straits Times' arts correspondent Olivia Ho to chat about two new exhibitions at the National Gallery Singapore that respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consider the snail in Time Passes by the Singapore Art Museum, or play with sound in An Exercise Of Meaning In A Glitch Season by the Gallery.

Produced by: Money FM's Bernard Lim & ST Lifestyle desk

Edited by: Bernard Lim & Penelope Lee

